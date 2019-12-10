Lady Maroons trounce West Jessamine

Maddy Dunn

The Pulaski County girls basketball team picked up their third straight win over West Jessamine on Saturday. The Lady Maroons downed the Lady Colts by a score of 71-23.

Pulaski County put 12 players in the scorebook, as junior Maddy Dunn led the way with 16 points. Seniors Heidi Thompson and Haylee Ridner scored 8 points each. Sydney Martin and McKenzie Pinkston scored 7 points each.

Caroline Oakes scored 6 points, and Sarah Swift scored 5 points. Molli Nelson and Madelyn Blankenship scored 4 points apiece.

Dawn Wilson, Sydney Resch, and Abbee Coomer scored 2 points each.

The Lady Maroons upped their record to 4-0 with a win over Garrard County and Monday, and will play again when they travel to Danville on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

