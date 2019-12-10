Lady Maroons trounce West Jessamine

The Pulaski County girls basketball team picked up their third straight win over West Jessamine on Saturday. The Lady Maroons downed the Lady Colts by a score of 71-23.
Pulaski County put 12 players in the scorebook, as junior Maddy Dunn led the way with 16 points. Seniors Heidi Thompson and Haylee Ridner scored 8 points each. Sydney Martin and McKenzie Pinkston scored 7 points each.
Caroline Oakes scored 6 points, and Sarah Swift scored 5 points. Molli Nelson and Madelyn Blankenship scored 4 points apiece.
Dawn Wilson, Sydney Resch, and Abbee Coomer scored 2 points each.
The Lady Maroons upped their record to 4-0 with a win over Garrard County and Monday, and will play again when they travel to Danville on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
