Lady Maroons up their season record to 4-0

ELIZABETHTOWN – With a 15-5 win over Hancock County High School on Saturday, the Pulaski County High School softball team upped their season record to a perfect 4-0.
For the game, the Lady Maroons pounded out 18 hits and scored a whopping 15 runs in six innings.
Pulaski County two-time All-State senior Riley Hull hit a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, with two doubles, two runs batted in and three runs scored. Meanwhile, nationally-ranked middle schooler Chloe Carroll had three hits and drove in three runs.
Pulaski County senior Vickie Countryman had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Twin sister Gabbie Countryman had two hits, drove in four runs and scored two runs.
Bella Ellis had two hits, drove in two runs and scored one run. Dawn Wilson had two hits, drove in a run, and scored three runs.
Senior hurler Kaylee Strunk struck out eight batters and upped her season pitching record to a perfect 4-0. At the plate, Strunk had two hits.
Pulaski County (4-0) hosts Whitley County High School on Monday and then plays back-to-back district games against Somerset High School on Tuesday and Thursday.
