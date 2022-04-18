Lady Maroons up win streak to 10 in a row

NICHOLASVILLE - The Pulaski County High School softball team upped their win streak to 10 games in a row with their 7-1 win over West Jessamine High School on Friday.
Pulaski County freshman Bella Ellis and senior Jessie Begley both homered in the contest. Begley hit a solo blast to center field in the top of the first inning. Two batters later in the same inning, Ellis hit a two-run homer to center field to score Brooklyn Thomas.
In the pitcher's circle, Begley allowed one run and struck out 10 Lady Colts batters.
For the game, Begley had three hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Chloe Carroll had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Thomas had two hits and scored a run. Ellis had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Ryann Sowder had two hits and scored a run.
Pulaski County (13-2) travels to Madison Southern on Monday, and will play back-to-back district games against Somerset on Tuesday (away) and Thursday (home).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
