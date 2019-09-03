Lady Maroons use hot start for cross-town win

The Pulaski County Maroons Volleyball team set the tone with a dominant first set performance and then cruised to a three-set victory over the Somerset Briar Jumpers in last night's 47th district matchup at Pulaski.
"I thought we came out really hot," said Pulaski head coach Teresa Combs. She could not have said it any better as the Maroons had full control over the first set.
Peyton Randolph and Lindsey Horn showed out and both had multiple kills to help the Maroons to the 25-11 win over the first set.
The second set had a very different feel to it. The Jumpers came out and forced several Pulaski mistakes to shift the momentum in their favor early in the set.
The Maroons fought back to tie it up at 7-7. From there the teams battled back and forth but this time Pulaski was a step ahead.
Late in the set the Maroons built up their lead and it looked like Pulaski was going to have another set win by a wide margin but as the times had throughout the whole set, the Jumpers stormed back.
Somerset was able to cut the Pulaski lead to just two with the help of a pair of kills by Molly Loy and another from Trinity Burkett.
With just one point to a set win, Randolph put end to the Jumper comeback with a brutal shot of an assist from Lyndsey Parmelee. The kill gave the Maroons a 25-22 win in the second set.
The third set went back and forth early, but the Maroons gained some momentum towards the middle of the set and then ran away with it. They finished the Jumpers with a 25-16 win over the third and final set.
Senior Peyton Randolph was Pulaski's top performer in the district matchup as she finished with 14 kills, 4 aces, and 14 digs.
"We kind of went into a lull and went through the motions," said coach Combs after talking about the hot start. "That is something we have to work on. We've got to work on our side of net and maintaining high energy but, overall I thought we did some really good things tonight and it's always great to get a district win."
The win will put Pulaski at 5-3 on the season an they will be back in action tomorrow night at home where they will face off with the Rockcastle Rockets. The Jumpers fell to 4-4 and they will also play tomorrow at home and they will meet up with the Casey County Rebels.
