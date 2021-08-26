Lady Maroons volleyball notch first win of the season

The Pulaski County High School volleyball team welcomed in the lady Rebels of Casey County on Thursday night, with both teams out to a struggling 0-3 start to the 2021 season. One team was going to get their first 'W' of the season.
It turned out to be the Lady Maroons' night, as they swept the Lady Rebels in three straight sets (25-23, 25-16, 25-10) to get their first win early in the 2021 campaign, with head coach Mckenzie McCollum obtaining her first win as the Lady Maroons head coach.
The Maroons, desperately seeking some positive momentum after a 2-3 reverse sweep loss in their last outing, got out to a 6-3 start in the first set of the game, thanks to 2 aces from Ellen Cherry and a kill from Maggie Holt. Following a back and forth affair throughout the middle of set 1, including a beautiful ace from Holt, and 1 kill a piece from Cali Eastham and Seanna Mullins, the Rebels led the game 23-19. The Maroons then proceeded to score six straight points, including an ace from Eastham and a kill from Peyton Putteet, the Lady Rebels committed an error whilst the ball was on their side of the net, handing Pulaski a 25-23 set victory.
In the second set, the Maroons got out to a fast 10-4 start, behind kills from Abigail Vacca (2) and Mullins, an ace from Cherry, and two straight aces from Halle Mayfield. The game was mostly close throughout the middle of the set, although both Eastham and Mullins recorded 2 straight aces, and the score was then tied 16-16 after an error by Pulaski. However, the Lady Maroons took dominant control of the set after this point, recording the next 9 straight points to win the 2nd set 25-16 (behind 3 kills from Putteet, a kill from Vacca, and 2 kills, with one being the set winner, from Holt).
By the third set, the Lady Maroons had all the momentum, and it appears as if they learned their lesson from their last game, as this set never really was in question. Pulaski led from beginning to end in the 3rd set, getting out to leads of 10-3 and 20-7, before finally taking the set (and the game) 25-10 off an error on Casey County. Some outstanding stats from the 3rd set included: Aces from Cherry (3), Elizabeth Dalton (4, including 3 straight), and Mayfield (2), and Kills from Vacca, Mullins, Holt (2), Anna Farmer, and Eastham (4).
The Lady Maroons will return to action on Saturday, Aug. 28, as they will be home for a doubleheader against the Lady Cardinals of South Laurel, and then the Lady Cards of Wayne County.
