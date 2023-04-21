With the Lady Maroons reeling from an extra innings defeat at the hands of Rockcastle County on Tuesday night, Pulaski County was on the road Thursday for a contest against Whitley County. The play of the Maroons was much more on point against the Lady Colonels, with Pulaski taking home a 18-2 victory in five innings despite trailing 2-1 after the first inning.
Brooklyn Thomas led the Lady Maroons with six RBI's and hit for the cycle for the first time in her career and in an even more rare occurrence, hit for all four parts in order, going for a single in the second, a double in the third, a triple in the fourth and a home run also in the fourth. Bella Ellis had four RBI's and also hit a home run, with Chloe Carroll and Ryann Sowder hitting for one RBI apiece. Maggie Gregory started on the mound and pitched for four innings, allowing just two runs while striking out four. Thomas came on for the final inning and allowed no hits while striking out two of the three batters she faced. Whitley County was led by two RBI's from senior Ryleigh Petrey.
Pulaski improves to 10-9 for the season and the Maroons have a trio of games over the course of Friday and Saturday at the Bart Rison Classic hosted by Montgomery County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.