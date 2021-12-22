Lady Maroons win 3 straight at Madison Central

RICHMOND - After barely losing their first game in the Madison Central Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team reeled off three straight wins to close out the tourney. On Tuesday, the Lady Maroons easily downed Harlan 83-53.
Pulaski County sophomore Sydney Martin hit three treys and scored a game-high 25 points. Maggie Holt scored 12 points, Madelyn Blankenship scored 11 points, and Caroline Oakes scored 10 points. Sarabeth Thurman scored five points. Savannah Heist and Aubrey Daulton scored four points each.
Pulaski County (8-3) will return to action on Dec. 27, at home in the Lake Cumberland Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
