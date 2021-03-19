The Pulaski County Lady Maroons won the 47th District Championship over the Rockcastle Lady Rockets at 67-51 last night at Somerset High School.
"Our defensive pressure and offensive execution in the first quarter was the best we have played this year," said Pulaski County head coach Chris Adkins. "We need to continue to work on our rebounding and transition offense heading into region. Our girls have worked so hard this strange Covid year. I am so excited and proud to be their coach."
As coach Adkins said, his Lady Maroons set the tone for the game with a dominant opening period.
Senior guards Shelby Cothron and Maddy Dunn led the way in the first with Cothron scoring nine with two assists, and Dunn scoring six. Both Cothron and Dunn, as well as the rest of their starting lineup, had outstanding pressure on defense as well to lead the Lady Rockets 23-8 heading into the second.
Junior Madelyn Blankenship, senior Dawn Wilson, and junior Caroline Oakes each contributed on offense in the first for Pulaski as well, with Blankenship scoring four, and Wilson and Oakes with two each. As for Rockcastle, Lindsey Jones had three, Keelee King had four, and Talynne Shearer had one.
Rockcastle was much more competitive on both ends in the second, but the Lady Maroons still managed to outscore them 16-13 to lead 39-21 heading into halftime.
During the second, Cothron had six from a pair of threes, sophomore Sydney Martin had four from a pair of inside shots, Oakes had four from a pair of drives, and Blankenship had a two from a driving layup.
For the Lady Rockets in the second, Aliyah Lopez had two, Shearer had three, Jones had four, and Casey Coleman had two.
After the break, the Lady Maroons slowed down on offense, but turned the heat back up on defense to outscore Rockcastle 10-9 in the third period.
In the quarter for Pulaski, Blankenship had four, Dunn had two, Wilson had two, and Oakes had two. For Rock, Lopez had two, Brown had two, King had four, and Coleman had one.
In the final period, both offenses picked up the pace, and both teams rotated out their starters as the quarter progressed with the Lady Maroons holding onto their double figure lead. Rock outscored Pulaski 21-18, and the Lady Maroons took the 16 point victory.
This was Pulaski's first district champion win since 2016, and the first for Adkins and his group since he took the job in 2017.
Pulaski spread the ball around for balanced scoring as they had four players in double figures. Cothron and Oakes led the team with 15 each, Blankenship followed with 12, and Dunn was just behind Blankenship with 11.
The Lady Rockets were balanced as well and their top two scorers were Brown and Jones with Brown leading the team at 12, and Jones following with 10.
The win advanced Pulaski to a record of 17-6, and they will play in the 12th Region Tournament next week at their own gym. The bracket for the tournament will be drawn tomorrow (Friday), and the tournament will begin on Sunday.
PCHS - 23 - 16 - 10 - 18 - 67
RCHS - 8 - 13 - 9 - 21 - 51
Pulaski Co. - Cothron 15, Oakes 15, Blankenship 12, Dunn 11, Martin 6, Wilson 6, Midden 2.
Rockcastle Co. - Brown 12, Jones 10, King 8, Coleman 5, Lopez 4, Shearer 4, Thacker 4, Harper 2, Smith 2.
All 47th District Girls Team - Dawn Wilson (PCHS), Madison Garland (SHS), Caroline Oakes (PCHS), Keelee King (RCHS), Madison Chansler (CCHS), Lindsey Jones (RCHS), Maddy Dunn (PCHS), Chloe Dunn (CCHS), Addi Bowling (SHS), Casey Coleman (RCHS), Shelby Cothron (PCHS).
