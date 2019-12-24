Lady Maroons win Arby's Holiday Classic

STEARNS - Everything is going great for the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team. In just a few days they will head south to Daytona Beach, Fla., to play in the Sunshine Classic, and Monday they won four straight games in the McCreary Central Arby's Holiday Classic.
With the 62-53 win over Garrard County on Monday, the Lady Maroons claimed the Arby's Holiday Classic championship title.
In the Finals, Pulaski County senior Haylee Ridner led the way with a game-high 26 points. Ridner hit 6 treys in the game.
Dawn Wilson scored 10 points, Maddy Dunn scored 8 points, Molli Nelson scored 6 points, Heidi Thompson scored 5 points, Caroline Oakes scored 4 points, Sarah Swift scored 2 points, and McKenzi Pinkston scored one point.
Pulaski County (7-2) will begin play in the Sunshine Classic on Friday, Dec. 27.
