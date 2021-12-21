Lady Maroons win at Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic

RICHMOND - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team breezed to an easy 67-43 win over Knott County Central High School on Monday in the Madison Central High School Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic.
The Lady Maroons were led in scoring by Caroline Oakes with a game-high 20 points and two three-pointers. Sydney Martin scored 12 points, Aubrey Daulton scored eight points, and Madeline Butcher scored seven points.
Maggie Holt and Sydney Resch scored five points each. Bella Ellis scored four points. Madelyn Blankenship scored three points, Sarabeth Thurman scored two points and Savannah Heist scored one point.
Pulaski County (7-3) play Harlan on Tuesday in the Jack Burford Chevy Christmas Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.