Lady Maroons win at Southern Harrier

The Pulaski County High School girls cross country team finally got their full arsenal of runners to compete at the same time, and came away with an impressive victory at the 24th annual Southern Harrier Classic - ran on the Somerset Christian School campus. The Lady Maroons scored a meet-low of 24 points, to edge out runner-up Southwestern High School (37).
The Lady Maroons packed four of their five scoring runners in the top 10, with junior Alex Cundiff leading the way with a third place finish and a time of 20:16 for 5,000 meters. Eighth-grader Maggie Bertram placed fourth with a time of 20:30. Freshman Addison Cundiff placed sixth (21:38), eighth-grader Hannah Murray placed seventh (22:12), junior Kenedy Hamilton placed 15th (22:21), and eighth-grader Gracie Burton placed 20th (25:12).
Senior Kate Golden led the way for the Lady Warriors with a runner-up finish and a 20:08 clocking. Sophomore Madeline Peterson placed eighth (22:16), junior Kathryn Carrington placed placed 12th (23:42), eighth-grader Olivia Huff placed 14th (23:44), senior Allison Taylor placed 19th (25:04), freshman A.J. Perrin placed 25th (25:35), and senior Lydia Patterson placed 26th (26:08).
For Somerset, senior Lucy McArthur placed 27th (26:18) and senior Emily Ham placed 36th (29:26).
The Southwestern High School boys team placed second with a score of 41. The Warriors were led by their '1-2' punch of junior Nathanael Turner and Trevor Hansen. Turner finished second at 17:06 and Hansen placed third at 17:07. Junior Kannon Cundiff placed ninth (18:39), sophomore Zabrey Bortz placed 10th (18:57), junior Jon Cole placed 27th, (21:06), freshman Griffin Epperson placed 46th (23:33), and freshman Isaac Turner placed 48th (23:40).
Other top local runners in the boys race were Somerset sophomore Jason Escobar-Lopez (19:26), Wayne County junior Nathan Smith (20:21), Somerset senior Arrlie Escobar-Lopez (20:25), Pulaski County sophomore Christopher Warren (20:55), Pulaski County sophomore Logan Stamper (20:59), Somerset eighth-grader Noah Prather (21:07), Pulaski County junior Tyler Wilkinson (21:17), Pulaski County eighth-grader Owen Lewis (21:50), Somerset freshman John Lackey (22:26), Pulaski County eighth-grader Jackson Stogdsdill (22:53), Somerset Christian Isaac Edens (23:02), Pulaski County senior Gunnar Catron (23:21), Pulaski County junior Norman Gibaszek (23:29), and Somerset seventh-grader Cooper Neikirk (23:33).
In the girls 3,000-meter middle school race, Wayne County eighth-grader Emily Shearer placed second (14:24) and Southwestern seventh-grader Morgan Woodall placed fourth (15:21). In the boys middle school race, Somerset Christian eighth-grader Luke Stringer placed fifth (12:01) and Southwestern eighth Jackson Crouch placed sixth (12:20).
In the girls 1.1-mile elementary race, Pulaski County fifth-grader Gracyn Cook won with a time of 8:29, and Pulaski County sixth-grader Adalynn Murray placed second (8:49). In the boys elementary race, Wayne County fourth-grader Zane Upchurch placed second (8:06), and Somerset sixth-grader Cameron Underwood placed third (8:27).
In the girls 1.1-mile K-3 race, Somerset Christian second-grader Rachel Hardy won with a time of 9:27, and Southwestern second-grader Emjay Ping placed second (9:33). In the boys K-3 race, Wayne County third-grader Ryker Parmley won with a time of 8:25, while Southwestern third-graders Ashton Lockard and Evan Lockard went '2-3' with times of 8:34 and 8:36 respectively.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
