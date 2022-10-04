After an undefeated regular season Conference Title, the 7th grade Northern Middle School Lady Maroons won the Cumberland Valley Middle School Conference Tournament Championship over the weekend.
The Lady Maroons are now heading to the state tournament where they won the 6th grade state championship last year. Their goal is to go for back to back titles.
Team members are: Caroline Heist, Malia Bullock, Rilee Ross, McKaila Monroe, Lilee Todd, Claire Gill, Chloe Cranfill, Lakelynn Dykes, Layla Ross, Gracyn Cook, Addison Blevins, Scarlett Anderson, Adalynn Murray, and Kate Miller. Coaches are Greg Blevins, Charissa Kelly, and Amanda Rudd.
