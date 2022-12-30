Pulaski County, after suffering a loss to Montgomery County on Thursday, was back in action on Friday in the final day of the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. The Lady Maroons were taking on Science Hill (Johnson City), TN. Although the game was rather low scoring, the Maroons rode a stellar defensive performance with 12 steals and defeated their opponents 47-31.
Pulaski was led by a 15-point, five rebound and four steal game from Sydney Martin, while Brooklyn Thomas and Sydney Resch added eight and seven points respectively. Savannah Heist had six for the Lady Maroons, with Aubrey Daulton scoring five points. Maggie Holt and Madeline Butcher finished the scoring off for Pulaski with three points each.
The Maroons improve to 9-2 with the victory and will be in action again on Tuesday, as they will host the North Laurel Lady Jaguars. Tip time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
