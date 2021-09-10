Lady Maroons win five-set volleyball thriller

The Pulaski County High School volleyball team pulled off their best win of the season with a five-set thriller victory over Boyle County High School on Tuesday. The Lady Maroons downed Boyle County 3-2 (25-18, 16-25, 23-25, 25-23 15-13). Trailing two sets to one, and on the verge of facing match point, the homestanding Lady Maroons rallied to win the next two sets
"I was so proud of the way our team came out and played on Tuesday night," stated Lady Maroons first-year coach McKenzie McCollum. "Both sides of the net truly came to play that night."
"We started the first set off strong and with tons of energy and ended the first set with the same momentum. In the second set we were a little rocky, but the girls dug down deep and battled back, unfortunately that was not enough," McCollum explained. "However, we did a great job of adjusting to their offense defensively, especially in the third set. I always tell the girls that a ball should not be touching the ground if a body is not touching the ground at the same time, and our back row did not disappoint on Tuesday night."
Pulaski County's Calli Eastham led the way with seven kills, one ace and four digs. Morgan Keith also had seven kills, four digs and one assist. Ellen Cherry had a kill, an ace, three assists and 26 digs. Maggie Holt had four kills, two aces and 14 digs. Elizabeth Dalton had four aces, 13 digs, and 16 assists. Halle Mayfield had six digs and 11 assists. Abby Vacca had two kills, three digs and one assist. Peyton Putteet had four kills.
"Defensively we had several players with great digs," McCollum stated. "Ellen Cherry had 26 digs and did a great job of getting the balls to our setters. Maggie Holt and Abby Clevenger also played a huge role. Our setters, Elizabeth Dalton and Halle Mayfield, did a great job of keeping out of system balls in play and placing the ball into our hitters’ hands. In the fourth set our offense did an outstanding job. Morgan Keith really stepped up on Tuesday night contributing 7 kills offensively. Our front row, Calli Eastham, Peyton Putteet, Abby Vacca, and Maleah Young also put up some huge points to help end the fifth set. We have been working on serving a lot in practice and we did a fantastic job of making their defense constantly move. I told the girls after the game that everyone stepped up and did their job, whether that was on the sidelines or on the court."
Pulaski County (2-6) will compete in the Taylor County Throwdown this weekend.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
