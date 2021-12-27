Lady Maroons win in Hoops Classic 

The 2021 Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops 3-day event kicked off on Monday, and one of the first games up featured one of the top teams in region 12, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons, hosting the Lady Trojans of North Hardin. After winning both of their games at the Jack Buford Chevy Christmas Classic, the Maroons are entering into a stretch of 3 home games in 3 days as part of the Lake Cumberland event. Although the team is prone to mistakes at times, as they are a relatively young team minus their 2 key seniors, Pulaski rode a very strong 1st half performance to a relatively easy 62-45 victory that wasn't close past the 1st quarter of action.
The Lady Maroons' Sydney Martin had the first points of the game early in the 2nd quarter following a quick lay-up. The Lady Trojans would answer rather quickly, as Ella Scherer would hit the first of 5 3-pointers during the course of the game, as North Hardin would take a 3-2 lead (their first and only lead of the entire game).
The 2 teams would then trade buckets back and forth and were tied at 7 a piece midway the first stanza. However, the Lady Maroons would start putting on enormous effort on defense and would go a 7-2 run throughout the rest of the quarter to lead 14-9 as the first buzzer sounded. Pulaski were led on this run with points from Madelyn Blankenship (3 off of a beautiful and-1 play), Aubrey Daulton (a 2 after a tremendous block and run out), and Maggie Holt (a putback for 2 following an offensive rebound).
The 2nd quarter of action was all Pulaski County, showing just how great the potential will be of this squad if they can fix the little mistakes. In fact, the Lady Maroons went on a fantastic 17-5 run throughout the quarter to lead 31-14 as the 2 teams went into the locker rooms. Pulaski was led throughout the quarter by Martin (4 points), Daulton (3 points), Blankenship (3 points), Madeline Butcher (a steal and 2 points), Sarabeth Thurman (3 points), and Caroline Oakes (2 points), as well as 4 steals total as a team. North Hardin added points from Scherer (3) and Naveh Raphael (2) during this run.
Pulaski County came out of the halftime break with fire in their hearts, as they went on a 10-4 run midway through the 3rd quarter to take a 23-point lead at 41-18. The Lady Maroons were led on this run by a huge performance from Martin (8 points) as well as 2 points from Daulton. However, the Lady Trojans would not go away quietly, going on a 12-2 run throughout the rest of the 3rd quarter to trim the deficit to just 43-30. North Hardin was led on this run by Scherer (6 points), Paityn Ison (2 points), Kiera Loggins (2 points), and Jerian Johnson (2 points).
North Hardin's Ison hit a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to just 10 points at the beginning of the last quarter of play, but the Lady Maroons responded with a 9-0 run throughout the middle of the quarter to push their lead back to 52-33. Pulaski had points here from Martin (6, as well as a steal) and Blankenship (3). The Lady Trojans would outscore the Lady Maroons 12-10 throughout the rest of the quarter, but Pulaski would still come out the victors as the final buzzer sounded 62-45. The Lady Maroons had points through the end of the quarter from Oakes (4), Martin (2), and Butcher (4), while the Lady Trojans had points from Ison (7) and Scherer (5).
Pulaski was led by 2 double-digit scorers this game, Sydney Martin (26 points, which led all scorers, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals) and Madelyn Blankenship (12 points), and also got contributions from Aubrey Daulton (7 points), Caroline Oakes (6 points), Madeline Butcher (6 points), Sarabeth Thurman (3 points), and Maggie Holt (2 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 steals).
North Hardin was led by 2 scorers in double-digits, Ella Scherer (19 points) and Paityn Ison (17 points). Pulaski improves to 9-3 on the season, and will next be in action on Tuesday, December 28th, as they will play their 2nd game in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops event, where they will play host to Urbana, Ohio, with tip tentatively scheduled for 1:45 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.