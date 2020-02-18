Lady Maroons win in overtime

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons got a Senior Night surprise in their 52-50 win over the Russell County Lady Lakers last night at Pulaski.
The Lady Lakers have been one of the top teams in the 4th Region throughout the season and came into the game boasting a 21-6 record, while the Maroons were sitting at 15-11.
Russell most likely came into this game expecting their 22nd victory of the season, but the Maroons fought hard to give their two seniors, Haylee Ridner and Heidi Thompson, a victory in their last home game. And on their senior night.
It had been a back and forth game from the very start and that was no different late in the game. The Maroons trailed by 5-points heading into the fourth period but that quickly changed.
At the start off the fourth quarter, Thompson assisted sophomore forward Madelyn Blankenship on back to back shots including a three-pointer that tied the game 33-33.
The Lady Maroons were in the bonus and did give up some free throw points throughout the final quarter and Russell established a 4-point 39-35 lead midway through the fourth.
However, the Maroons quickly changed that when junior center Dawn Wilson nailed a three-pointer, and junior guard Maddy Dunn got a steal and layup on the following inbound to put Pulaski up 40-39.
Just a few possessions later, Wilson dropped in another three-ball through contact and was able to make her free throw for a four-point play that put the Maroons up by 4.
With just half a minute left, Dunn was fouled and hit her two free shots to give the Maroons a 47-45 lead. However, just before the game was about to end, Juliah Bault drew a foul for the Lady Lakers and evened the game to send it to overtime.
Bault hit three free throws throughout the overtime period to give Russell a 50-47 lead with less than half of the period play.
Later, Rider and junior guard Molli Nelson both drew fouls. Rider hit both of hers, and Nelson hit one to put Pulaski up 51-50 with under a minute left.
Russell missed their shot and Thompson was able to draw a foul of her own and hit one to extend the lead to 2-points with less than ten seconds left on the clock.
Senior guard Shiaynn Elkins took a shot just before the buzzer but it fell short and the Maroons celebrated their last home victory of the year.
Early in the game, Dunn got the Maroons started right with two steals and 4-points off a pair of layups in the first minute of the game. After her layups though, Pulaski only hit one more shot in the first period, a three ball from Thompson, and trailed 10-7 going into the second.
The second period was no different, as the teams were evenly matched. The Maroons had a pair of threes early in the second from sophomore guard Caroline Oakes and Rider. Then, Thompson closed the quarter with an inside shot and a pair of free throws to give the Maroons a 19-18 lead heading into halftime.
Russell flipped the lead again in the third, but Pulaski was able to get the last laugh with the overtime win.
Starting forwards Heidi Thompson and Haylee Ridner may have played their final game at Pulaski, but they look to do some damage in the 47th District tournament. They will close the season with back to back away games Thursday and Friday, at Wayne County, then Boyle County and then they will face the Rockcastle Lady Rockets Monday in the first round of the 47th District tournament.
PCHS - 7 - 12 - 9 - 19 - 5 - 52 (Dunn 12, Thompson 12, Ridner 9, Wilson 7, Blankenship 5, Oakes 3, Martin 2, Nelson 2)
RCHS - 10 - 8 - 15 - 14 - 3 - 50 (Bault 19, Marcum 14, Elkins 7, Shearer 5, Yates 5.)
