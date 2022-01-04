Lady Maroons' win streak ends at North Laurel

LONDON – After winning six straight games, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team dropped their first game of the New Year with a 60-56 setback to North Laurel High School on Monday.
Pulaski County sophomore Sydney Martin scored a team-high 18 points and pulled down six rebounds. Lady Maroons senior Caroline Oakes scored 11 points and had four assists. Madelyn Blankenship and Sarabeth Thurman scored nine points each. Blankenship scored all her points from beyond the arc.
Aubrey Daulton scored six points and Maggie Holt scored three points.
Pulaski County (11-4) will host district rivals Casey County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
