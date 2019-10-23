Lady Maroons win 8th straight title

The Pulaski County High School Maroons volleyball team took a 3-1 victory over the Rockcastle Rockets to win their eighth 47th District Championship in a row.
The Maroons were up 2-1 after three sets and based off of their previous two bouts with Rockcastle during the regular season, which both went five sets, this one seemed destined to go five also.
Pulaski went on an absolute tear to open up the fourth set. Senior Peyton Randolph had three kills and three aces, junior Lindsey Horn had a pair of kills, and few other Maroons players had single kills to help Pulaski to an astounding 19-3 run.
The Maroons were dominating, not only with offensive creativity, but they were also forcing a slew of Rocket errors. Just when you though that all the momentum was in Pulaski's favor, and that the Rockets were beat, things heated up and got a little more interesting.
After a 19-3 open to the fourth set, Rockcastle flipped roles with the Maroons and began to errors on the Pulaski end to cut into the Maroon lead.
The errors off Rocket pressure started to pile up on the Maroons and before you realized Rockcastle was coming back, they went on a 15-3 run to cut Pulaski's lead to just four at 22-18.
Although the Rockets came up with a seemingly impossible comeback, a pair of kills by Randolph and walk kill by senior Kaitlyn Combs gave the Maroons a 25-19 set win, and a 47th District title.
Pulaski's team as a whole shined in the performance, but senior Peyton Randolph and junior Lyndsey Parmelee led the charge. Randolph created offensive for the Maroons all night as she racked up 5 aces, 12 kills, and 23 assists, while also contributing on the defensive side of the ball with 15 digs. Speaking of defense, Parmelee was a defensive machine for the Maroons. Parmelee finished with 20 digs and bailed the Maroons out of numerous sticky situations with her defense effort.
Senior Madison Vacca and junior Lindsey Horn also had notable performances with 11 kills each.
At the start of the game, the two teems seemed to be pretty even. Senior Valorie Franklin had four kills early to put her Rockets up 5-1 early in the opening set.
The Maroons had single kills from Combs, Nakay Murray, and Horn, followed by an ace by Randolph to even up the first set at 6-6.
From there Pulaski built up a nice lead, but the Rockets were able to overcome it with the help of another pair of kills by Frankin and eventually evened up the first set again, this time at 21-21. The set ended on a Rocket error, leaving the Maroons ahead 25-23.
The second set was a whole different animal. Franklin had another pair of kills, and junior Jordan Eaton had three kills early to help the Rockets open the set with a 12-3 run.
The Maroons spend the remainder of the set fighting back but never really recovered from the early run by the Rockets, and Rockcastle ended up winning it 25-16.
The third set was a back and forth battle at the start. The teams were evenly matched and trading points.
Midway through the set Pulaski began to force some errors on the Rocket side and junior Molli Nelson had back to back aces to help extend the Maroons lead.
When Pulaski County took their lead, they gradually built it up and never looked back to eventually take a somewhat lopsided 25-15 set victory.
After taking the fourth and final set to be crowned 47th District Tournament champions, four Pulaski Maroons were announced on the 47th All-District Team. These Maroons were Lindsey Horn, Lyndsey Parmelee, Peyton Randolph, and Madison Vacca. Somerset's Trinity Burkett an Areli Alverez were also named to the 47th District All-District Team
"This was the one that really mattered," said Pulaski head coach Teresa Combs when asked about their series with Rockcastle County this season. "All day long everyone had been asking 'Are we going five, are we going five?' and well of course I said we probably would. We've gone five sets with them since last year so it's very nice to come away in four tonight. Once again, like I said last night, different people on different night stepping up and doing what we need done and together we will win and together we won our eighth in a row. I'm very excited and I'm very proud of them and I'm looking to Region next week."
