Lady Maroons win the Pulaski Co. Invitational

Two hot days, two tournaments, and two top finishes.
That tells the story of the Pulaski County High School girls golf team's two-day trek, which ended on Saturday afternoon at Eagles' Nest Country Club with a golden championship trophy. Just 24 hours prior, the Lady Maroon linksters claimed a runner-up team title at the Rockcastle County High School Lady Rockets Invitational.
"All I did was ride around in a golf cart and I am wore out," laughed Pulaski County High School girls golf coach Chris Adkins. "We started this tourney at 1 p.m. today, and it was already pretty hot out. I knew it would be tough on them these last two days, but these young ladies did a tremendous job. Several of them lifted and work on their conditioning this off-season, and that has helped them a whole lot."
Not only did the Lady Maroons golfer survive the intense heat, but they shot four consistent scoring rounds in the mid 80's to take the Pulaski County Invitational team title on Saturday at Eagles Nest Country Club. Brooke Hopkins shot an 83 and placed sixth overall to lead the Pulaski County team. Anna New shot an 87, Macey Broughton shot 88, Lauren Worley fired an 89, and Madelyn Dudley shot a 117. Pulaski County won the tourney with a team total of 347, ahead of Glasgow's 352 and George Rogers Clark's 358.
"This group has shot consistently for the past three years," Adkins stated. "They all shoot right there together, and they all think they playing the worst in their life. Then when we look at the scores in the clubhouse, we see 80, 80, 80, and 80. That adds up to 320 plus whatever you shoot over 80. We have done that for three years. Nothing surprises me with this bunch of girls."
GRC's Hannah Currerl won the individual title with a round of 70, and Ashland's Kate Hanni placed second with a round of 71.
For Southwestern High School, Ally Keith shot a round of 114, Ansley Mounce shot 12, and Morgan Mounce fired a 138.
Pulaski County's 'B' team was led by Hailey Halloran with a 111, Madeline Butcher scored a 138, and Riley Dunaway fired a 146.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
