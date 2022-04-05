Lady Maroons win two games at Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, FLA. - The Pulaski County High School softball team picked up a pair of wins on Monday at the Cocoa Beach Spring Training. The Lady Maroons downed St. Joseph, NJ in two games by scores of 3-2 and 10-7. St. Joseph were 2A state runner up in New Jersey last year.
In their first win of 3-2, the Lady Maroons relied on some strong pitching by Jessie Begley and a game-winning RBI by Ryann Sowder.
Begley pitched the entire seven innings, struck out 10 batters, and allowed only one earned run.
The Lady Maroons scored solo runs in the first, second, and fourth innings. In the first, Bella Ellis reached base on an outfield error to score Chloe Carroll from third. In the second, Kaelyn Conway reached base on an infield bunt single to score Cali Hannah, who was pinch running for Holly Barron.
In the fourth inning, Sowder grounded out to third base to score Begley.
For the first game, Chloe Carroll, Kaelyn Conway and McKenzi Pinkston had the only hits for the Lady Maroons. Ryann Sowder and Conway both had a run batted in.
In the second game, the Lady Maroons scored nine runs in the first two innings to give starting pitcher Brooklyn Thomas all the room she needed for the win in the pitcher's circle.
In the first inning, the Lady Maroons sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs. Carroll stole second base, and advanced to third and home on wild pitches. Sowder singled to center field to score Begley. Barron reached base on and outfield error to score Thomas. Conway hit into a fielder's choice to score Ellis. Carroll drew a bases loaded walk to score Sowder.
In the second inning, Conway singled to left field to score Kristen Doolin, who was pinch running for Ellis. McKenzi Pinkston hit a three-run homer to right field to score Sowder and Conway.
Pulaski County scored a solo run in the third inning when pinch-hitter Gracie Prichard singled to left field to score Thomas.
For the second game, Pinkston had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Sowder had two hits, drove in a run, and scored two runs. Ellis had two hits and scored a run. Thomas had a hit and scored two runs. Carroll drove in a run and scored a run.
Pulaski County (8-2), who are on a five-game win streak, will continue play in the Cocoa Beach Spring Training.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
