Lady Maroons win two games over the weekend

The Pulaski County High School softball team notched two wins over the weekend. The Lady Maroons downed North Laurel 8-3 on Friday and defeated Johnson Central 4-1 on Saturday.
In the North Laurel win, Pulaski County eighth-grader Brooklyn Thomas hit a home run, had two hits, drove in four runs and scored two runs. Bella Ellis had one hit and drove in two runs. Kaelyn Conway had a hit and a run batted in. Riley Reynolds had two hits. Shelbi Sellers had one hit, one RBI and a run scored. Jessie Begley got the pitching win in seven innings of work, with six strikeouts.
In the Johnson Central win, Holly Barren and Bella Ellis both homered to lead the Lady Maroons. Ellis had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Barron had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Reynolds had a hit and an RBI. Begley got the pitching win in six innings, with five strikeouts.
Pulaski County (19-7) will travel to Tates Creek High School on Tuesday, and to Lexington Catholic High School on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
