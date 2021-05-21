Lady Maroons win with a trio of homers

A trio of homers and a Kaylee Strunk one-hit shutout paved the way for a Pulaski County High School 11-0 softball win over West Jessamine High School on Thursday.
Pulaski County senior hurler Kaylee Strunk gave up only one hit in her shutout pitching performance and struck out seven batters.
Senior Riley Hull, senior Molli Nelson, and freshman Bella Ellis all hit homers in the Lady Maroons' win. Hull hit a solo homer in the first frame, Nelson hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning, and Ellis hit a two-run dinger in the fifth.
Hull hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored three runs. Nelson had three hits, drove in four runs and scored a run. Ellis had two hits, drove in three runs and scored a run. Senior Dawn Wilson had two hits and scored two runs. Senior Gabbie Countryman drove in a run.
Pulaski County (22-7) will travel to North Laurel High School on Monday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
