Lady Rockets blank Pulaski County

LIBERTY - Rockcastle County High School pitcher Madison McIntosh pitched a one-hit shutout in the Lady Rockets 4-0 win over Pulaski County High School in the 47th District Softball Tournament championship game on Monday.
Lady Rocket hurler McIntosh pitched seven innings, gave up one hit, no runs and struck out seven batters.
In the two regular season match-ups between the two district teams, the Lady Maroons had pounded McIntosh for a total of 18 runs and 20 hits. Pulaski County won both of the regular season games against Rockcastle County by scores of 6-2 and 12-2.
"We didn’t do the little things that we did earlier in the season," Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover stated. "We failed to execute when we had chances to put runs up. We have girls trying to do too much, instead of just focusing on the little things that win you games."
Despite McIntosh's commanding performance on Monday, the Lady Maroons threaten in the bottom of the first frame when senior Dawn Wilson walked and seventh-grader Chloe Carroll was hit by a pitch with only one out. However, McIntosh struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
The Lady Maroons stranded senior Gabbie Countryman in the second inning and senior Riley Hull in the third inning. Hull had the Lady Maroons' lone hit in the game.
The Lady Rockets scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to go up 3-0. Meanwhile, the Lady Maroons went down in order and did not even see first base for the last four innings of the game. Rockcastle County added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to go up 4-0.
The Lady Maroons swept through the regular season without a district loss (7-0) or a 12th Region loss (12-0). Pulaski County and Rockcastle County have played in the championship game in the last five 47th District Softball Tournaments, with the Lady Rockets winning four of them.
Pulaski County players named to the 47th District All-Season team were Dawn Wilson, Riley Hull, Molli Nelson and Kaylee Strunk. Somerset players named to the 47th District All-Season team were Carly Cain and Kaley Harris.
Pulaski County (25-9) will advance to the 12th Region Softball Tournament, to be played at Southwestern High School's War Path.
RC 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 – 4 11 0
PC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 0
2B – Coleman (RC). RBI – Yates, Chasteen, Coleman 2 (RC).
