Lady Warriors' 10-game win streak snapped by Bethlehem

FRANKFORT - The Southwestern High School girls basketball ten-game winning streak was finally snapped on a close 64-61 loss to Bethlehem in the Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout on Saturday. The Lady Warriors only other loss of the season came to Casey County back on Dec. 10.
The Lady Warriors trailed by 10 points at the end of the third quarter, but cut into the Bethlehem lead in the fourth quarter before falling by three points.
Southwestern was led in scoring by junior Marissa Loveless, who scored 17 points and had 5 rebounds. Regi Cundiff scored 16 points, pulled down 9 rebounds, and dished out three assists. Alexa Smiddy scored 16 points, hit three three-pointers, and had three assists. Kennedy Harris scored 9 points, hit three treys and had four assists. Jenna Wood scored three points.
Southwestern (12-2) will play back-to-back district road games, as they travel to McCreary Central on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and go to Wayne County on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
