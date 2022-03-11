Lady Warriors advance to Final Four

LEXINGTON - The Southwestern Lady Warriors were back at it again Friday morning, as they faced off against a familiar foe in the Lady Flyers of Franklin County. The 2 teams faced off in the regular season, with the Lady Warriors taking away an impressive 54-40 victory over the then-ranked #6 Flyers. Franklin has significantly improved since that regular season meeting, however, with the Lady Flyers in the midst of an 8-game winning streak heading into this game. Southwestern has improved as well though, with their regular season-ending loss to Mercer County seeming to awaken something in these Lady Warriors.
The main strength of the Lady Warriors has been their superb 3-point shooting, however in this game, that 3-point shooting was sluggish for a majority of the game, and the Lady Warriors instead had to focus on playing great team defense to prevent Franklin from scoring down low in the pain with their tall lineup. That defensive effort worked too and combined with the 3-point shots the Warriors did make, along with an absolutely remarkable effort on the offensive glass, and one of the best offensive performances I've seen to date from senior Makayla Noritis, Southwestern was able to get their 2nd win of the season over the Lady Flyers and advance to the Final 4 of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Sweet 16 47-40, a remarkable accomplishment for this group of girls! Take nothing away from Franklin County, however, who had an excellent season this year.
Coach Molden of Southwestern said after the game, "When I got this head coaching job, one of the first things I did was call Joey Thacker over at Franklin County because he ran his middle school program similarly to me. I think he's been here like 8 or 9 times, it's crazy what he's done for Franklin County, I have tremendous respect for his program and I want to give him props."
In a game that was tied for a large majority of the first 3 quarters, with neither team able to get out to too much of an advantage, it was a 6-0 run early in the 4th quarter that sparked the Lady Warriors into a lead they wouldn't surrender for the rest of the game. This run was sparked by an otherworldly span of offensive rebounds by Southwestern. They were missing many shots, sure, but almost every missed shot during this period in the 4th was followed by a Lady Warrior claiming the offensive board.
Coach Molden said after the game, "They have a ton of size and I think we only lost the rebounding battle by 2, which is a huge accomplishment." The Lady Warriors were absolutely grinding out the boards, despite being undersized at almost every position on the court. Makayla Noritis provided the 2 key assists during this run, both to a wide open Kinsley Molden, both for 3 points. Coach Molden commented about the play of his daughter here, saying, "It's tough to talk about your own kid when your a head coach. In the first half I benched her because of a small body language issue. But I told her I have to have you, stay composed. I don't give her enough props, she left everything out on the floor."
Kinsley Molden also commented on her stellar play here, stating "I was just really feeling it out there, my team was getting me going, I had the adrenaline pumping and I was ready to shoot." From here, it was basically 4 corners time for the Lady Warriors, and although the Lady Flyers got it within 3 points with just about 3 minutes to go, they just couldn't find any open paint opportunities as it appeared that Southwestern transitioned into more of a zone defense to basically force Franklin to shoot the 3, which they had struggled with up to that point as well. A smart decision by head coach Junior Molden once again on the defensive end. Following a steal from Kaylee Young and a 2-point basket from her that followed, it was free throw time for the Lady Warriors, and they hit 4-4 to maintain their lead and the emotion poured out from everybody as the final buzzer sounded, with Southwestern taking away a 47-40 grind out victory to advance to the Final 4.
Young commented after the game, "We are such a We > Me team, sometimes even at home we don't have a crowd. The fans come and support us and that gets us going. If we are down, we just stay positive with each other and it helps us win the game." It was particularly emotional as well for Noritis, as with only about a minute left to go, it appeared she suffered some sort of injury. Hopefully she will be all good to go tomorrow, and my prayers are with her that she is okay! Coach Molden had great words to say about Noritis after the game, stating, "How about Makayla Noritis? My gosh. 17 and 9 if I'm thinking right, the player of the game, left it all on the court tonight, laying on the court at the end of the game, she wanted to get up and play still. I knew if she came to play we had a chance to win this tournament, and guess what? She came to play. We're gonna use Tubby Smith's old deal with Jeff Shepard and figure out how to help her play tomorrow. She's the one who convinced me to take the head coach job here. We've went from no banners up on the wall, to regional championship banners, and now we're going to our 2nd final 4 in 4 years." Coach Molden also finished off the press conference the same way he did on Wednesday, stating, "Are ya'll gonna stop underestimating us?" Noritis also commented after the game, saying, "My ankle is in pain right now, but we've got some tricks up our sleeve and I'll be ready by tomorrow."
In the first quarter, Southwestern really struggled shooting the 3-pointer, only hitting a single one of them (hit by Molden). Coach Molden told his players, "In the 2nd half you're gonna hit them. Kinsley Molden has been shotting 3's out in my yard for a long time. I trust that she's going to hit them." Although it seemed as if Franklin was thoroughly dominating the 1st quarter of action, Southwestern managed to hang in there and only trailed 12-7 heading into the 2nd. Patience Laster was particularly dominant in the quarter, scoring half of the Lady Flyers' first quarter points. Coach Molden said after the game about this 1st quarter, "I knew Coach Thacker was going to dictate the pace of this game, he's that good of a coach. We had to do some things and adjust in the 2nd half. He switches defenses really well."
The 2nd quarter was more of the same back-and-forth affair, with neither team able to keep a lead for more than a moment it seemed. More of Southwestern's 3-point shots went in the basket during the course of this quarter for sure though, with Noritis hitting 1, and Acey hitting 2 big 3-point shots en route to an 8-point quarter. Southwestern was very close to going into the break with a 2-point lead, but Franklin's Jazmin Chambers was fouled on a 3-point basket in the waning seconds and was able to hit 2 out of 3 to make it a tie ball game at 25-25, and it really looked like the last team to possess the ball was going to win this one.
The 3rd quarter started and the atmosphere in Rupp Arena was electric. Neither team was willing to give an inch, however in this quarter it finally started to look like Southwestern was adapting their defense, with them slowing switching into zone to force 3-point shots instead of Franklin County jamming the ball down low on every offensive possession. A big moment in the quarter was a 2-point basket by Kinsley Molden, one that got the Southwestern fan base "all the way turned up." Coach Molden reflected on this moment, stating, "I thought one of the plays of the game was her hesitation move where she got the defense to stand up, and got the layup, it really got the crowd into it." Following dueling buckets by Noritis and Franklin's Juliana Frazee in the final moments of the quarter, the game was tied at 35 a piece, and the fans in attendance were set up for one heck of a final quarter of basketball.
Franklin County was led in scoring by Patience Laster with 14 points (also had 7 rebounds). Southwestern was led in scoring by 2 players in double figures: Makayla Noritis with 17 points (game-high, also had 8 rebounds and 2 assists) and Kinsley Molden with 14 points (also had 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal). The Lady Warriors also had contributions from Payton Acey (8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal), Ayden Smiddy (4 points, 5 assists, and 1 steal), and Kaylee Young (4 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals). The Lady Warriors will advance to the Final 4 of the Sweet 16, and will play in the first game on Saturday at 11 a.m., and their opponent will be the winner of Bullitt East vs Meade County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.