Lady Warriors advance to Lexington Catholic tourney Final Four

LEXINGTON - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team picked up a pair of wins and advanced to the Final Four of the Lexington Catholic High School Traditional Bank Holiday Classic this past weekend. On Saturday, the Lady Warriors downed South Warren by a score of 55-38. On Sunday, Southwestern toppled the host Lexington Catholic Lady Knights by a score of 58-44.
In the Lady Warriors' win over South Warren, Payton Acey scored a game-high 21 points, with six rebounds and four steals. Kinsley Molden scored 10 points and had four assists. Makayla Noritis scored nine points, had five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Ayden Smiddy scored seven points and dished out four assists. Kaylee Young scored six points and had five defensive steals. Jessalyn Flynn scored two points.
In Southwestern's win over Lexington Catholic, Molden scored a game-high 23 points, hit three treys, and pulled down eight rebounds. Smiddy scored nine points, hit three treys, had five rebounds and six assists. Taylor Nelson scored eight points. Acey scored six points and had a game-high 13 rebounds. Noritis scored six points and had six rebounds. Young scored six points, with four rebounds and three assists.
Southwestern (7-3), who is now on a four-game win streak, will face Cooper on Monday in the finals of the winners bracket (with the winner of that game playing the winner of the losers bracket).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
