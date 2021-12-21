Lady Warriors advance to Lexington Catholic tourney finals

LEXINGTON - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team won their third straight game in the Lexington Catholic Traditional Bank Holiday Classic, and their fifth consecutive game this season, to advance to the championship game of the prestigious holiday tourney. The Lady Warriors downed #9 Cooper 46-40 in the semifinals to advance to Tuesday's championship game against George Rogers Clark.
The Lady Warriors trailed by four points at halftime and by one point at the end of the third quarter before finally overtaking Cooper in the final minutes of the contest.
"This Cooper team is really good and they even led South Laurel by 30 points in their game," Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden stated. "We played on a college-size court, so I couldn't press like I wanted to, but our halfcourt defense was excellent today."
"This has been a great tourney and experience for our team," Molden added. "The girls have really bonded and we have done something together, as a team, every night we have been here. I think today the girls played with 'a chip on their shoulder' because everyone thought us winning the region last year was a fluke and this team wants to prove they can contend for a 12th Region title again."
Southwestern was led in scoring by Kinsley Molden with 18 points and two three-pointers. Payton Acey had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Acey also had three steals and two assists.
"Both Kinsley and Payton have played excellent during this tournament, as has the whole team," Molden stated. "Payton played limited minutes the day for before with some back problems. I thought she might play limited minutes today, but she really stepped up with a big double-double."
Ayden Smiddy scored eight points and had three assists. Kaylee Young scored five points and had two assists.
Southwestern (8-3) play #6 George Rogers Clark for the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic championship title on Tuesday.
