Lady Warriors advance to Smokey Mountain Classic Championship game

GATLINBURG - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team punched their ticket to the Smokey Mountain Classic championship game with their 57-40 win over North Greene, TN on Friday.
"That score doesn't indicate how good a team (North Greene) is," Southwestern girls basketball coach Junior Molden stated. "We were told they were the favorites of this "toughest bracket" down here in Gatlinburg we entered. They are ranked #5 in their class in the state of Tennessee. I was fortunate to get a couple good game films on them last night before we played and our girls came out of halftime with a huge third quarter."
The Lady Warriors held a slim 26-19 lead at halftime, but outscored their Tennessee opponents 20 to 8 in the third quarter to take a commanding 19-point lead.
The Lady Warriors got balanced scoring from three of their top players, as Alexa Smiddy, Regi Cundiff and Kennedy Harris all scored 14 points each. Jenna Wood added 9 points, Makayla Noritis scored 4 points, and Audrey Teeter scored 2 points.
Harris led the Lady Warriors with six rebounds. Wood and Cundiff each had four assists.
Southwestern (7-1) will play in the Smokey Mountain Classic championship game on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.