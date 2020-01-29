Lady Warriors are fifth-grade league champs 

Submitted Photo
The Southwestern Lady Warriors fifth-grade basketball team went undefeated winning all of their games in the Rocky Hollow Fifth-Grade Girls Basketball League. The Lady Warriors were the League campions with a perfect 12-0 record. Team members are, back row from left, Head Coach Kevin Dalton, Varsity Head Coach Junior Molden, Alayna Thompson, Kiara Scott, Shelby Ellis, Matilyn Cooper, Andrea West, Semaj Artis, and Assistant Coach Tom Scott; front row from left, Danielle Taylor, Trinitee Correll, Breanna Chriswell, and Bristal Thomas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.