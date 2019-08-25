Lady Warriors are Golden in PCI

Last year in the Pulaski County Cross Country Invitational, the Southwestern High School girls varsity team had only two runners in the race and were unable post a team score.
On Saturday in the 2019 Pulaski County Invitational, the Lady Warriors had a full team of seven girls and were able to post a score. In fact, the Lady Warriors posted the best score of the meet to win the PCI girls team title.
Led by sophomore newcomer Kate Golden's fifth place finish, Southwestern packed five runners in the top 21 to edge out host Pulaski County by a count of 58 to 63.
Prior to running for the Blue and Orange, Golden ran cross country down the road at Somerset Christian School
"Moving to a different school has been a little nerve racking, and I was a little nervous about today," Golden admitted. "I knew a lot of the people from last year, because there were a lot of Christian schools running today. I just like to run, so it didn't bother me too much running in bigger races."
Golden toured the rugged Northern Middle School 5,000-meter course in a time of 21:38. Freshman Jasmine Akin placed 13th with a time of 23:26, and eighth-grader Madeline Peterson placed 18th with a time of 23:57. Sophomore Lydia Patterson placed 26th with a time of 24:23. Sophomore Allison Taylor finished 32nd with a 25:00 time, while freshman Kathryn Carrington placed 33rd with a time of 25:10.
"I love all my new teammates," Golden stated. "They are all sweet girls, and I really enjoy running with them. We have already had a couple of get-togethers this season, and we have a lot of fun at practice."
In the girls race, the top local finisher was Pulaski County High School freshman Alex Cundiff, who placed fourth with a time of 21:36. With the Lady Maroons standout runner Lauren Smith on the sidelines with an injury, the young Cundiff has had to step up her race and her role on the team.
"I feel a little more responsibility that I have to step up and be the number one runner for Pulaski County," Cundiff stated. "I am 5-feet, one and one-half inches tall, so I am a little shorter than the other varsity girls, but that doesn't really bother me that much."
Pulaski County eighth-grader Halana Strunk placed 16th with a time of 23:37. Senior Ashlee Mounce placed 19th with a time of 24:03. Seventh-grader Addison Cundiff placed 27th with a time of 24:33.
Somerset Christian sophomore Chloe West placed eighth with a time of 22:27. Trinity Christian eighth-grader Jenna Raye Hopper placed 12th with a time of 23:18. Somerset High School sophomore Lucy McArthur placed 35th with a time of 25:41.
In the boys division, Pulaski County finished in third behind South Laurel and North Laurel.
Southwestern freshman Nathanael Turner started the season out strong with a fourth-place finish and a 17:59 clocking.
"Nathanael ran last year, but he really became dedicated to his running when we initiated our summer running program," Southwestern cross country coach Gerald Brinson stated. "He and Trevor Hansen proved their dedication by logging about 30 to 35 miles a week."
"Both these guys are eager to do the work, and have terrifically positive attitudes," Brinson added. "I'm really optimistic about Nathanael's potential as a runner and a leader who will pull our whole team toward a really strong season. In track, Nathanael split his time with baseball. I think his focus on running this fall will pay huge dividends for him."
Pulaski County junior Jeremiah Pierce placed seventh with a time of 18:21. Pulaski County junior Bradley Heist placed 10th (18:45). Southwestern sophomore Trevor Hansen placed 20th (18:58). Pulaski County freshman Kannon Cundiff placed 28th (19:27).
Somerset junior Joseph Crabtree placed 38th with a time of 20:13. Trinity Christian senior Jacob Coffey placed 34th (19:57). Somerset Christian junior Isaac Morris 51st (20:57).
