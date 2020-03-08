Lady Warriors are named to the 12th Region All-Region Teams

Three Southwestern High School girls basketball players were named to the 12th Region Girls Basketball All-Region Teams.
Southwestern senior Regi Cundiff was named first team All-Region. Southwestern junior Alexa Smiddy was named second team All-Region. Southwestern senior Kennedy Harris was named third team All-Region.
Cundiff averaged 13.1 points per game for the Lady Warriors this season. Cundiff nailed 9 three-pointers, and shot 78.3 percent from the free throw line. Cundiff averaged 6 rebounds a game, with a total of 180 boards for the season.
Smiddy averaged 11.8 points per game for the Lady Warriors this season. Smiddy sank 55 three-pointers, and shot 65.1 percent from the free throw line. Smiddy pulled down 82 rebounds on the season.
Harris averaged 11.5 points per game for the Lady Warriors this season. Harris led the Lady Warriors with 60 made three-pointers, and shot a team-best 80 percent from the free throw line. Harris averaged 3.5 rebounds a game, with a total of 104 boards for the year.
The 12th Region Girls Basketball All-Region Teams were recognized during the semifinals of the Girls Basketball 12th Region Tournament on Friday at Lincoln County High School.
