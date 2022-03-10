Lady Warriors are now on the Radar

LEXINGTON – If the Southwestern High School girls basketball team was not on anyone's radar prior to the start of the 2022 Girls Basketball KHSAA Sweet 16 State Tournament, they are now!
Going into Wednesday's state tourney, the Lady Warriors were ranked 18th in state in the RPI ratings, they had more losses than nine of the other 16 teams in the state finale field, and they were never much of a topic as one of the teams that could possibly win the covered state title crown this year.
Now they are!
McCracken County came into the Sweet 16 tourney as the second-ranked team in the state, had the best record of 31-1 in the entire state tourney field, had an average winning margin over their opponents of nearly 25 points per game, and many felt the Lady Mustangs could compete for the state title.
After the Lady Warriors dismantled them by a score of 67-56, the Lady Mustangs now have two losses and their season is over.
Prior to the two teams' tip-off on Wednesday evening at Rupp Arena, nobody thought the Lady Warriors would stand in the way of the 31-1 Lady Mustangs. Nobody!
Thirty-two minutes later, the entire state sporting media started rustling through their team rosters to learn the names of all the Lady Warriors and started wondering how did they get to where they are?
Everyone wanted to know how sophomore Payton Acey could possibly score six points in a span of four seconds and turn a relatively close game into a romp?
Everyone wanted to know how Southwestern could hit an astounding 10 three-pointers in a state tournament game, for a 50 percent clip, like it was a Sunday afternoon 'shoot around' in an empty Wigwam gym?
Everyone wanted to know how senior reserve Taylor Nelson could come off the bench 'cold' and nail a three-pointer from the top of the key?
Everyone wanted to know how a guy like Junior Molden – who has spent most of his adult life coaching little girls under the age of 13 – is now out-coaching some of the best basketball strategists in the state of Kentucky?
Everyone wanted to know how a team that was ranked fifth pre-season in their own region just a year ago is now knocking off one of the top teams the state?
Most everyone that has been putting on the 'blue and orange' athletic gear everyday of their lives, already knew the answer to all these questions. Most of all, Junior Molden knew all the answers to these questions over 10 years ago.
Junior Molden started coaching Lady Warrior AAU youth girls basketball teams when his oldest daughter – who now a grown adult – showed interest in the sport as a little girl.
For nearly 20 years, Junior Molden and his band of tiny-tot Lady Warriors traveled the state to find a youth game of girls basketball. In the 2021-22 high school basketball season, Molden and his squad of varsity Lady Warriors are still traveling the Commonwealth in search of a challenging game of basketball.
In fact, Southwestern opened the season at #3 Sacred Heart, and has played most of the teams currently ranked in the state's top 10, or who are competing in the Sweet 16 field.
Despite losing to a good percentage of those top-ranked teams this season, Molden and crew feel those state-ranked games – win or lose – has helped them grow and learn. It has also prepared them for this year's state tournament, as well as last week's 12th Region Tournament.
One of their losses to state-ranked team came in the form of a narrow 62-61 overtime loss to #1 George Rogers Clark, four days prior to Christmas.
On Wednesday, at 6 p.m., the Southwestern Lady Warriors were not even considered as a bleep on anyone's radar.
Now, the girls of 'Blue and Orange' are on the center of everyone's radar.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
