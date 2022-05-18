Lady Warriors are on a 12-game winning streak

With the post-season quickly approaching, the Southwestern High School softball team find themselves in post-season tournament form by riding a 12-game win streak. On Tuesday night at the War Path, the Lady Warriors downed the visiting Lincoln County Lady Patriots in five innings by a score of 11-1. Southwestern has not lost a game since April 12.
Southwestern pounded out 11 hits in the game, including homers from Ashtyn Hines and Kaitlyn Gwin. Alyssa Raleigh, Jordyn McDonald and Gwin all hit triples in the game.
Gwin had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Hines had one hit, drove in three runs, and scored a run. McDonald had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Lexi Martin had a hit, two runs batted in, and a run scored. Aimee Johnson had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Raleigh had a hit and two runs scored. Brynn Troxell had a hits, an RBI, and a run scored.
Gwin picked up her 16th pitching win in five innings of work. Gwin struck out eight batters and allowed only four hits.
Southwestern (21-5) will close out their regular season on the road, Thursday, when they travel to Marion County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
