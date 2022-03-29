Lady Warriors blank Rockcastle County

MT. VERNON - Like they have done in most of their games this season, the Southwestern High School softball team raced out to an early lead and never looked back. The Lady Warriors scored five runs in he first two innings to blank the homestanding Lady Rockets of Rockcastle County, 8-0, on Monday.
After leading off in the first frame, Ashtyn Hines doubled to center field, advanced to third on an Alyssa Raleigh single, and then stole home. Aimee Johnson reached base on an infield single to score Raleigh.
In the second inning, Hines slammed a three-run homer over the centerfield fence to score Taylor Nelson and Lexi Martin.
In the fourth inning, Kylie Dalton hit a solo homer to center field to put the Lady Warriors up 6-0.
Finally in the sixth inning, the Lady Warriors added two more runs. Johnson singled up the middle to score Jordyn McDonald, who was courtesy running for Dalton. Nelson grounded out to score Brynn Troxell.
For the game, Ashtyn Hines had two hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Kylie Dalton had four hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Aimee Johnson had two hits and drove in two runs. Taylor Nelson had a hit, drove in a run, and scored a run.
Kaitlyn Gwin picked up the win in the pitcher's circle with a seven-inning shutout performance. Gwin stuck out nine batters in the game.
Southwestern (5-1) travels to Corbin on Tuesday and will host Danville on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
