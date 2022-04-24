Lady Warriors blanks South Laurel

After a great 14-4 win over Somerset on Friday, the Lady Warriors of Southwestern were back in action on Saturday afternoon on a very hot spring day, hosting the Lady Cardinals of South Laurel who came into today's game with an 11-8 record (one of the better records in the 11th region). The offense of Southwestern has been insane so far this season, scoring double digit runs in 8 games so far. The Lady Warriors also have one of the best 1-2 punches in terms of starting pitching in the 12th region and sent one of those players, senior Kaitlyn Gwin, to the mound in this one. She has pitched in 9 games so far this season, amassing a 6-2 record with a 3.08 earned run average, as well as 46 strikeouts. For the visiting Lady Cardinals, they sent senior Katie Jervis to start on the mound, who has pitched in 9 games this, with a 4-5 record along with a 3.94 earned run average and 22 strikeouts. Some solid pitching on the mound in this one and this was reflected in the score as Southwestern prevailed 6-0 after 7 innings, due in part to a dominant pitching performance by Gwin, who racked up strikeout after strikeout in this one.
In the top of the first, Gwin was locked in early on the mound, retiring the first 3 batters with relative ease, including getting her 1st strikeout of the game. The first batter up for Southwestern in the home half of the inning would line out in the infield, but moments later, Alyssa Raleigh would record the first hit of the game, an infield single. The next batter up, Gwin, would also record an infield single, with Brooklyn Marcum coming on to pinch run for her. Another infield single would follow from Kylie Dalton and after a throwing error, Raleigh would be able to score, giving the first run of the game to the Lady Warriors. A hit from Aimee Johnson would reach just far enough to score Marcum, so that would give her a sacrifice RBI making the score 2-0. The final batter of the inning would fly out to end the Southwestern scoring there, however.
Gwin would strike out the first batter she faced in the top of the second, giving her 2 on the day. She would allow her first hit of the game after this, as Brooklyne Allen would strike a single into center field. Gwin would compose herself from here, retiring the next 2 batters (including getting her 3rd strikeout of the game) to end any chance of the Lady Cards scoring here. Taylor Nelson would reach base for the Lady Warriors in the bottom of the 2nd, but she would be the only player to make it to base, although she would reach scoring position following a sacrifice bunt from Brynn Troxell. The 2nd inning would end with the same score on the scoreboard, with Southwestern leading 2-0.
Gwin would once again be a force on the mound in the top of the third, recording all 3 outs for the Warriors (2 via strikeout, her 4th and 5th of the game, and one via a fly out that she caught) to quickly retire the offense of South Laurel. Gwin would also record another hit in the bottom of the frame, getting a 1-out single to left field, with Marcum once again coming in to run for her. After the runner was caught stealing 2nd base, giving the Lady Warriors only one out to work with, Dalton would come in and absolutely hammer a shot to deep center field off the wall, good for a double. Hanah Ellis would come in to pinch run for her at this point. An infield single from Johnson would follow and she then stole 2nd base, giving Southwestern two runners in scoring position. An infield single Sidney Hansen would score 1 run, making the score 3-0 for Southwestern. One more out followed and that is where the score stayed heading into the fourth inning.
In the top of the fourth, Gwin kept on throwing absolute heat at the plate, retiring another 3 straight batters (including nabbing her 6th strikeout of the game), with it starting to look like a complete game shutout could be on the way. Troxell would be the first Lady Warrior to make it to base in the home half of the 4th, drawing a walk with one out. Raleigh would smack a double to center field to give the Warriors 2 players in scoring position again with 2 outs, but they couldn't capitalize on it, with the next batter flying out to right field to end the inning with the score still 4-0 in favor of the home team.
Allen would draw the first walk of the game for her team in the top of the fifth, with it starting to look like Gwin's pitches were missing more and more often, an often sign that a pitcher is getting fatigued. She thought through it very well, however, retiring another 3 batters in a row to strand the runner for South Laurel (including getting her 7th strikeout of the game). Dalton drew a walk to begin the bottom half of the 7th, although the next batter would strike out giving Jervis her 1st strikeout of the afternoon. A fielder's choice hit by Hansen would draw the out on the lead runner, with the Lady Warriors having 1 person on base with 2 outs. An infield single by Lexi Martin would put 2 on board for Southwestern. Following this, 3 straight walks drawn by Nelson, Troxell, and Ashtyn Hines would load the bases and score 2 more runs, making the score 5-0 for the Warriors. A hit to left field by Raleigh would be good enough for an RBI single, making the score 6-0. The next batter would line out however to get the Lady Cardinals out of the bases loaded jam and end the 5th inning.
Gwin would start off the top of the sixth inning strong, striking out the first 2 batters she faced for her 8th and 9th strikeouts of the game. Some real danger started to present itself at that point however as Jervis smacked a shot to deep left field, good enough for a double and to finally get a player into scoring position for South Laurel. The Lady Cardinals would then send in Aubree Laster to pinch run for the pitcher. Gwin would once again clutch up from here, striking out her 10th batter of the game to end the top of the frame. South Laurel would go to a new pitcher in the home half of the 6th, bringing on their other usual starter in Madison Worley to try to prevent any more runs coming across for the Lady Warriors. The strategy seemed to be fruitless early, as Dalton had another hit to lead off the bottom of the inning, this one an infield single. A fly out and a drawn walk by Hansen would follow, with the Warriors having 2 on with only one out. No more players would reach base for Southwestern though, as Worley would strikeout one batter and the next lining out to the infield, ending the bottom of the 6th inning with the score still Southwestern in front 6-0.
The final chance for the Lady Cards to get a run on the board lied in the top of the seventh, a prospect that was daunting considering the greatness that Gwin had shown on the mound to this point in the game. She had been rattled a few points in this game, but always kept her composure and clutched up when it mattered. The lead-off hitter for South Laurel, Worley, would hit a shot to the infield, but it was deep enough for a single to give South Laurel a chance, albeit a small one. Kaylie Depew would come on to pinch run for the pitcher here. Once again, Gwin flexed her absolutely incredible pitching, retiring the next 3 batters without even really looking tired, including her 11th and 12th strikeouts of the game, to end this one on a high note for Southwestern. The Lady Warriors won 6-0 over South Laurel, and I have to give major props to Gwin. She has to be considered one of the best pitchers in a stacked 12th region and with her performance tonight (a complete game shutout, only allowing 3 hits, and striking out 12 batters), it is really hard to argue with that viewpoint.
Southwestern improves to 11-5 with the victory and have 2 games this upcoming week. It will be a home-and-home series against district foe the Raiders of McCreary Central (8-6). The first game will be Monday at McCreary Central (with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM) and the second game will be Tuesday at Southwestern (with the first pitch once again scheduled for 6 PM).
