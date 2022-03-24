Lady Warriors blast Clinton County in 2.5 frames

The Southwestern softball team needed only two at bats to finish off the visiting Clinton County Lady Bulldogs on Thursday at the War Path. The Lady Warriors scored 11 runs in the first frame and five more in the second to down Clinton County 16-0 in 2.5 innings.
In the first, the Lady Warriors hit two homers, sent 15 batters to the plate, and slammed 11 hits. Southwestern's Ashtyn Hines opened the game with a triple and later scored on an RBI single to left field by Alyssa Raleigh. Kaitlyn Gwin hit a two-run homer to left field to score Raleigh. Sidney Hansen hit a three-run homer to left field to score Bryn Troxell and Aimee Johnson. In her second at-bat of the inning, Hines doubled to center field to score Taylor Nelson. Raleigh singled to left field to score Lexi Martin and Hines. Kylie Dalton singled to score Raleigh. Troxell grounded out to shortstop to score Jordyn McDonald, who was pinch running for Gwin.
After hitting three homers in the first inning against North Laurel on Monday and two more in the first frame on Thursday, Southwestern softball interim coach Kevin Dalton is liking the early start by his Lady Warriors
"I like us hitting all those homers in the first innings," Dalton laughed. "The kids work hard and we take a lot of batting practice. It definitely paid off tonight."
In the second inning, Hines doubled to centerfield to score Hanah Ellis, who was pinch running for Hansen. Raleigh doubled to center field to score Nelson and Hines. Troxell hit a deep ball to left field, that was mishandled by the outfielder, allowing Raleigh to score. McDonald singled to center field to score Brooklyn Wolke, who was pinch running for Dalton.
Gwin only pitched to three batters in one inning, while Hansen faced seven batters in two innings. Southwestern sent 11 different hitters to the plate and played 13 different players.
"I got 12 to 14 kids I would like to play a lot," Dalton stated. "It's hard to play them, because I got a good senior group they play behind. It was good to play a lot of those players tonight."
Alyssa Raleigh led the Lady Warriors batting a perfect 3-for-3, driving in five runs, and scoring three runs. Ashtyn Hines batted 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Kaitlyn Gwin had two hits and drove in two runs. Sidney Hansen drove in three runs and Brynn Troxell drove in two runs. Kylie Dalton had two hits and drove in a run.
Southwestern (3-1) will travel to Casey County High School on Friday, March 25.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
