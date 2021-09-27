Lady Warriors blow by North Laurel 5-1

The Lady Warriors ended off their four-game homestand on Monday Night, as they welcomed in the Lady Jaguars of North Laurel in their third to last game of the 2021 season. The Lady Warriors once again proved why they are serious favorites to win the 12th district crown, as they rode a great display of team defense and a hat trick from star player Carrine Souders (who is now up to 27 goals in the 2021 season) to defeat the Lady Jaguars by a score of 5-1.
Early highlights included a setup from Souders to Ashlan Cunnagin that was just stopped by North Laurel's goal keeper Brooklyn Mullins in the 5th minute, with another setup being stopped in the 10th minute from Rebekah Clark to Souders. Clark had 2 shots, in the 12th minute (just wide of the goal) and the 17th minute (that was stopped by North Laurel's Mullins), that were very close to being the game's first goal scored. A shot by North Laurel's Makayla Mastin went wide of the goal in the 19th minute.
Finally, after Souders had a shot in the 22nd minute that was just stopped, she hit paydirt in the 25th minute as she sprinted down the field (and I mean she outran every single player on the field), and got her first goal of the game from about 5 yards out off of an assist from Kelsey Miller, to make the game 1-0 in favor of Southwestern. In the 31st minute, Clark got the ball right next to North Laurel's goal off of a great pass from Cunnagin, and was able to hit the back of the net for her first goal of the night. The score was then 2-0 in favor of the Lady Warriors. In the 37th minute, a shot from Miller went JUST wide of the goal, and 3 minutes later, the halftime buzzer sounded, and the teams went into the half with Southwestern leading 2-0.
Right out of the half, in the 44th and 45th minutes, both Clark and Miller had shots that went just wide of the opponent's goal respectively. Later that same minute (45th), Souders had her 2nd goal of the game (unassisted), a beautiful shot from Souders from right outside the box (around 10 yards) that bended just enough to land in the upper right corner of the goal and go right over the hands of the Jaguar's Mullins, and thus Southwestern's lead grew to 3-0.
Following some more close calls for goals for Southwestern, particularly in the 46th minute (a shot from Clark just tipped over the opposing goal), the 49th and 51st minutes (both by Souders that just barely missed the goal), and 54th minute (a shot from Miller that was just stopped by Mullins), Souders finally had her hat trick clinching 3rd goal of the game in the 63rd minute, as she got the assist from Ella Vaught on a breakaway and was able to hit the back of the net from right next to the goal, with the scoreboard now reading 4-0 in favor of the Lady Warriors. In the 69th minute, an absolutely gorgeous header from Haylee Flynn almost found the goal, but went just slightly over the top crossbar. Then, in the 70th minute, Miller had 2 shot attempts back to back that were so frustratingly close to finding the back of the net, and the crowd was just waiting to explode from it as well.
Just a few minutes later, in the 75th minute, Cunnigan finally got a shot to go in the goal, as she had her first goal of the night right at the opposing goal line off of an assist from Flynn to make it 5-0 in favor of the home team. Very late in the game, in the 78th minute in a very confusing manner, North Laurel scored a goal and avoided the shutout. However, 2 minutes later the buzzer sounded and the Lady Warriors were victorious by a score of 5-1. A special shoutout to the Lady Warriors for such a great defensive effort (and for both Riley Sumner and Lauren Tyler for solid efforts in the goal) and to Carrine Souders for another superb hat trick!
The Lady Warriors record is now 13-1-1 on the year, and they will return to action Tuesday, as they travel to Corbin to face the Lady Redhounds in their penultimate game of the 2021 regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.