Lady Warriors blow out McCreary Central on Senior Night

On Thursday, Southwestern honored two beloved Lady Warriors on their senior night; Taylor Nelson and Makayla Noritis. Both part of many memorable moments and wins in the program's history, including 2 region titles, they received a standing ovation as festivities occurred before the night's scheduled game, well deserved for 2 very determined players and young women.
After the Senior Night honoring, it was game time, as the Lady Warriors faced off against the McCreary Central Raiders for the 2nd time this season (their previous meeting was a Southwestern win 57-19). The Lady Warriors had an even more impressive showing against the Raiders in this contest, only allowing 5 points in the first half en route to a 76-18 victory that was never even really close.
The scoring for Southwestern started out with an 'and-one' play from Noritis, and after her made free throw the score was 3-0. The first point of the game for McCreary Central was a free throw made by Kaylee Chitwood, with the score standing at 5-1 following that made free throw. After this however, the Lady Warriors really took command of the action, going on a 14-0 the remainder of the quarter to lead 19-1 at the end of the 1st quarter. Southwestern was led on this run by points from Ayden Smiddy (3), Nelson (4), Kaylee Young (3), Kinsley Molden (2), and Payton Acey (2).
Things for the visiting Raiders did not get better in the 2nd quarter of action, as Southwestern would ride their high-powered team mindset on both sides of the court to go on an absolutely absurd 30-4 run throughout the quarter en route to a 49-5 lead as the teams went into the locker rooms. Southwestern was led on this run by Molden (9 points), Smiddy (6 points), Young (7 points), Acey (5 points), and Kamryn Hall (a buzzer-beating 3-point basket to end the half). The Raiders would add their 4 points from Megan Loudermilk.
In the 3rd quarter, the Lady Warriors could have honestly just coasted by on the back of their first half performance, but being true to their team motto "We>Me," they kept up the strong passes and team defense, en route to a 18-3 run over the course of the quarter, leading to a 67-8 lead for Southwestern as the 3rd quarter had reached its conclusion. Southwestern was once again led by a variety of scorers throughout the quarter, including: Nelson (5 points), Noritis (2 points), Molden (5 points), Audrey Teeter (2 points), and Jordyn McDonald (2 points). McCreary Central would have their lone 3 points scored during the quarter by Chitwood following an and-1 lay-up.
The 4th quarter saw the Lady Warriors able to empty their bench, allowing some younger players some invaluable on-court time. As such, McCreary Central was able to score more in this quarter than their previous 3 combined at 10 points. Southwestern would answer with 9 points of their own, and as the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Warriors celebrated a successful senior night with a 76-18 victory over the Raiders. Southwestern's 9 points over the course of the quarter were scored by Acey (4), Kenzie Williams (3), and Noritis (2, and isn't it fitting that a senior scored the final points on the night for the Lady Warriors), while McCreary Central would answer with their 10 points scored by Jayci Bell (2), Loudermilk (5), and Chelsea Whitehead (3).
Southwestern was led on the night by 4 players with double-digit performances: Kinsley Molden with 16 points (game-high, along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals), Ayden Smiddy with 13 points (along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds), Payton Acey with 11 points (along with 9 rebounds which was the game-high and 2 steals), and Kaylee Young with 10 points (along with 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and a game-high 5 steals). They also had contributions from a multitude of players, such as Taylor Nelson (9 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal), Makayla Noritis (7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal), Jordyn McDonald (2 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist), Audrey Teeter (2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist), Kamryn Hall (3 points), Kenzie Williams (3 points), and Jessalyn Flynn (0 points, but did finish tied for the game-high in assists with 4). McCreary Central was led in scoring by Megan Loudermilk with 9 points.
Southwestern improves to 18-4 with the victory, and will next be in action on Tuesday, Feb. 8, as they travel to take on the top team in the 8th Region currently, the Lady Bearcats of Anderson County.
