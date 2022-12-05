The Lady Warriors of Southwestern opened up their home slate of games for this season on Saturday afternoon, facing off against Scott County. After a 74-33 defeat at the hands of defending state champions Sacred Heart to begin the season, Southwestern was looking to bounce back in this one.
Bounce back is exactly what the Warriors did. After leading 28-5 after the end of the first quarter, Southwestern would never look back, eventually beating Scott County handedly 77-34. Senior Ayden Smiddy led the Warriors and game in scoring, pouring in 24 points, while also making five three-pointers. She also pulled in four rebounds, had six assists, and six steals as well. Other contributors for the Warriors included sophomore Kinsley Molden, who had 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, senior Kaylee Young, who had 15 points, three rebounds, two blocks, and four steals, and junior Payton Acey, who had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, as well as two assists, two blocks, and two steals. Sophomore Jessalyn Flynn added three points, four assists, and two steals, while senior Kamryn Hall and freshman Jordyn McDonald each had two points. Scott County sophomore Maleiyah Moore led the Cardinals with 13 points.
Southwestern improves to 1-1 on the season and will next be in action on Friday, where they will travel to South Laurel for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
