Coming off a 20-point loss is never easy for any team in their next game, but the Lady Warriors of Southwestern were looking to put that bitter taste in their collective mouth behind them on Tuesday night as they hosted McCreary Central. It was also senior night for the Warriors, as they honored Kaylee Young, Kamryn Hall and Ayden Smiddy, as well as team manager Kamryn Young. Head coach Junior Molden explained after the game how much this group of seniors mean to him.
“I’m so proud of our three senior players! I coached Kamryn Hall and Ayden Smiddy since they were in third grade. To be able to enjoy this special night with them is so great. We’ve been so blessed to enjoy so many great memories on the basketball court over the last 10 years. Their play tonight reminded me of our Lady Warrior AAU days when I coached them and we shocked everyone winning a fifth grade AAU state championship. I started coaching Kaylee Young in seventh grade and I knew the first day I had her in a practice she was going to be a difference maker in this program and she hasn’t disappointed one bit,” he expounded.
Coach Molden continued, “Kaylee is the most underrated player to ever play at Southwestern doing all the little things that go unnoticed in the stat lines to help our team/program have success. She has a chance to leave this program with a legacy like no other. I know one thing is for sure, Kaylee Young will run through a wall for Junior Molden and leave it all on the floor for her team.”
Southwestern scored literally just seconds after tip and never looked back in this contest as they cruised to a 71-33 victory in a game that was put to the running clock soon after the beginning of the third quarter. Coach Molden was very pleased with the way his team played for the entirety of the game.
“Our team played the right way for the whole 32 minutes tonight. We’ve had too many games this season where that wasn’t the case. With the schedule we are playing this year, we have to play the full 32 minutes focused and with a purpose, especially on the defensive end. When you got players like Kinsley Molden and Kaylee Young diving for loose balls when the game is safely in hand, that makes a head coach very happy,” he stated.
As fore-mentioned, the Warriors opened their scoring literally seconds after the beginning of the game, as Kinsley Molden found a wide open lane for a quick lay-up. A quick 11-2 run by the home team saw a timeout called by the Lady Raiders, with their lone two points scored by junior Kennedy Creekmore. The opening run for Southwestern saw Molden score another five points, including a three after a no-look assist from Payton Acey. Acey and Smiddy also added two points of their own here.
Kennedy Creekmore nailing a three-pointer and sophomore Corinne Trammell hitting a free throw were the only points added by McCreary Central for the rest of the quarter. Four points from Kaylee Young, a three from Kamryn Hall and a two from Kiara Scott led Southwestern to a 20-6 lead after the end of the first period of play.
The endless offensive firepower of the Lady Warriors extended into the second quarter, as they went on a 17-3 run to take complete control of the contest. Smiddy was extremely efficient during this run, scoring nine of the points, with Acey and Molden adding four more apiece. A three by seventh grader Maylee Creekmore was the lone field goal for McCreary during the run. The two teams then traded baskets over the remainder of the half, with Southwestern taking a commanding 47-18 lead into the break after another three from Hall, two each from Acey and Riley Myers and a buzzer-beating three from McKenzie Williams. Kennedy Creekmore added another five points for the Raiders, with sophomore Megan Loudermilk also hitting a three-pointer.
It wasn’t long after the start of the third quarter that a running clock came into play, as the Lady Warriors went on another 11-2 run to take a 58-20 lead early in the period. Smiddy went for six on this run following a pair of three-pointers, Kaylee Young added a three of her own and Molden scored two during the run. It was senior Jayci Bell that scored the lone two for the Raiders. Eventually, after four more from Kaylee Young and another three from Molden, the game was basically wrapped up at the end of the third quarter. Southwestern led the game 65-24 and with the running clock in effect, the game was basically over at this point.
Credit to the Lady Raiders as McCreary Central refused to give up. The bench began to empty for Southwestern in the fourth and the Raiders took advantage, outscoring the Warriors 9-6 in the quarter. Kennedy Creekmore, senior Kaylee Chitwood, Trammell and sophomore Samantha Privett all scored two during the quarter, while Maylee Creekwood added one at the line. Southwestern’s offense in the quarter was scored off of a three-pointer by both Hall and Scott. The three seniors for the Lady Warriors were subbed in near the end of the game for the opportunity to bask in the applause from the crowd for their senior night.
The Warriors were led in scoring by 17 from Ayden Smiddy and 16 from Kinsley Molden. Kaylee Young and Kamryn Hall, the other two seniors, scored 11 and nine respectively. Molden and Young flirted with double-doubles with eight and seven rebounds respectively. Payton Acey had eight, Kiara Scott had five, McKenzie Williams had three and Riley Myers had two to finish up the scoring for Southwestern. McCreary Central was led by 15 points from Kennedy Creekmore.
Southwestern’s record now sits at 8-7 for the year and the Warriors will be back at the Wig Wam on Friday and Saturday as they are set for back-to-back crosstown matchups. They will play Pulaski County at Friday at 6 p.m. and the Somerset on Saturday at 6 p.m.
