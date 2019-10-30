Lady Warriors breeze past Danville

The 12th Region Volleyball Tournament continued at the Wigwam on Tuesday evening as the Southwestern Lady Warriors faced the Danville Lady Admirals in the first match of the second session.
The Lady Warriors (28-9) came into the match after defeating Wayne County last week to capture the 48th District Tournament championship and are looking to repeat their results from last year when they won the 12th Region and advanced to the Elite Eight in the State Volleyball tournament.
Danville came in with a record of 18-16, finishing as runner up in their district after a loss to Lincoln County in the district championship. Both teams hoped to join Pulaski County and Mercer County in the semi-final which will be played tomorrow evening. With an exhibition of beautiful team play all around, Southwestern advanced easily with a 3-0 victory.
"During any big match it's always good for the girls to get those first few points out of the way so they can settle in and play their game," Southwestern High School volleyball coach Melissa Gaunce stated. "We had hoped to come away with a win in three sets and that's exactly what we were able to do. Our ball control was great tonight and when it's good everything else falls into place."
Danville lost control of the first set early as the Lady Warriors jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back. Hanna Browning led the way offensively with three aces and three kills. Avery Rose had four kills and an ace, and the Southwestern defense played a basically flawless set. Southwestern took the set handily at 25-11.
It was more of the same in the second set as Southwestern dominated from the beginning. Setter Maddy Foster was all over the court assisting her teammates and the defense of Libero Kami Wilson and her sister Sydney Wilson was superb. Browning had three kills and freshman Kylee Tucker came off the bench to get two kills late in the set. The Lady Warriors commanded the set by a score of 25-12.
Nothing changed for Danville in the third set as six straight service points for Kamryn Young and a kill by Grace Taylor gave the Lady Warriors an 11-1 lead. Everyone who played made a contribution to the team, and Southwestern took the third set by a score of 25-10.
With the win, Southwestern takes another step toward their goal of the regional championship as they improve to 29-9 on the season. They will face the winner of the West Jessamine/Rockcastle County match Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m. Danville ends their season at 18-17.
