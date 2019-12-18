Lady Warriors breeze to district win

Southwestern opened up 48th District play in stellar fashion last night at the Wigwam, as the home-standing Lady Warriors came away with a 65-37 victory over Wayne County.
Junior Molden and company were in control from start to finish in a contest that saw them earn a 28-point triumph over the visiting Wayne County Lady Cardinals. Southwestern, with the double-digit win, moved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district action.
After nearly three minutes of scoreless basketball action to begin the ballgame, Southwestern got on the board with 5:16 to go in the opening quarter on a score from Regi Cundiff. The Lady Cardinals would cut the lead to a lone point at 3-2 midway through the first period, but Southwestern responded with a huge, 14-0 run to take a 15-point advantage.
In the first quarter, six different players would find the nets for Southwestern, which included a six-point performance from Cundiff. When the horn sounded to signal the completion of the first quarter, the Lady Warriors held a 17-2 lead over Wayne County.
Molden began experimenting with some different line-ups with some younger players in the second period, but the Lady Warriors would still outscore Wayne County by a 16-12 margin. At the halftime break, Southwestern went into the locker room with a 33-14 lead over the Lady Cardinals.
The third stanza saw the Lady Warriors run away from Wayne County, as they outscored the visiting team by a total of 21-6. Cundiff had seven points in the frame, while Kennedy Harris added six and Jenna Wood added five. Heading into the fourth period, Southwestern led Wayne County by 34 points at 54-20.
Wayne County did outscore Southwestern, 17-11, in the final quarter, but the damage had already been done. The Lady Cardinals trailed by over 30 points in different parts of the fourth period, but they were able to cut the Southwestern lead to under a 30-point margin after outscoring the Lady Warriors by six points in the final frame.
13 different Lady Warriors players scored at least one point in the district triumph. Cundiff, who came into the night averaging 15 points per game, led all scorers with 17 points. Harris chimed in with nine points, while the pair of Kaylee Young and McKayla Noritis finished with six points apiece.
Wayne County was led in scoring by Mallory Campbell, who compiled 12 points in the loss. Amber Jones, who scored all her points in the final quarter, tallied eight points on the night.
Southwestern (5-1) will return to the hardwood in Gatlinburg this weekend, where they will compete in the Smokey Mountain Classic. The Lady Warriors will play in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic following the Christmas holiday.
