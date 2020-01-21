Lady Warriors breeze to road win over Clay County

MANCHESTER - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team stormed out to a 32-12 halftime lead en route to their lopsided 67-31 over Clay County on Monday.
Not only did the Lady Warriors dominate on the scoreboard, but they also owned the glass by out-rebounded the Lady Tigers 38 to 15.
Southwestern was led by junior Alexa Smiddy's 12 points and six assists. Kennedy Harris scored 11 points and hit three treys. Jenna Wood scored 10 points and had 5 rebounds. Regi Cundiff just missed a double-double, scoring 9 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Marissa Loveless and Kaylee Young scored 7 points each. Aubrey Daulton scored 5 points, Kylie Fourman scored 4 points, Kayla Hall scored 2 points. Loveless had 6 rebounds, and Ayden Smiddy had three assists.
Southwestern (15-3) will host South Laurel on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Wigwam.
