The Southwestern Lady Warriors were back on the road on Tuesday, squaring off with the top team out of the 13th Region in the North Laurel Lady Jaguars. After a defeat at the hands of their rival Pulaski County on Friday, Southwestern was hoping to bounce back with a more favorable result in this one. Unfortunately, the Lady Jaguars were just the better team on Tuesday night, as they defeated the Lady Warriors 78-56.
Ayden Smiddy led the Warriors with 19 points, while Kinsley Molden, in a return from injury, scored 15. Payton Acey had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Kaylee Young finished off the scoring with 10 points.
Southwestern, now 17-11, will travel to Mercer County in a rematch of last season's 12th Region Championship on Thursday, with the game set to tip at 6 p.m. They will then conclude the regular season with a just-added home game against Harlan County on Friday. Game time for that one is 6 p.m. as well.
