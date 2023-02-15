Payton Acey

Southwestern junior Payton Acey battles for a rebound against a defending player in a recent game for the Lady Warriors. Acey had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds in a loss to North Laurel on Tuesday.

The Southwestern Lady Warriors were back on the road on Tuesday, squaring off with the top team out of the 13th Region in the North Laurel Lady Jaguars. After a defeat at the hands of their rival Pulaski County on Friday, Southwestern was hoping to bounce back with a more favorable result in this one. Unfortunately, the Lady Jaguars were just the better team on Tuesday night, as they defeated the Lady Warriors 78-56.

Ayden Smiddy led the Warriors with 19 points, while Kinsley Molden, in a return from injury, scored 15. Payton Acey had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Kaylee Young finished off the scoring with 10 points.

Southwestern, now 17-11, will travel to Mercer County in a rematch of last season's 12th Region Championship on Thursday, with the game set to tip at 6 p.m. They will then conclude the regular season with a just-added home game against Harlan County on Friday. Game time for that one is 6 p.m. as well.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

