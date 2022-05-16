Lady Warriors celebrate Senior Night with a win

Coming in red-hot to this evening's ball game (winners of 10 straight) and the last week of the 2022 regular season, the Southwestern Lady Warriors held their senior night festivities prior to tonight's ball game. They honored a fantastic group of senior players, with those players being Kaitlyn Gwin, Ashtyn Hines, Aimee Johnson, Brooklyn Marcum, Taylor Nelson, and Alyssa Raleigh. It was a packed house for tonight's game especially considering the seniors being honored. After the festivities, there was a game to be played, as the Warriors took on the Mercer County Titans in the penultimate home game of their 2022 schedule. The Titans would actually be the first team to strike, as they drove in a home run in the first inning to go up 1-0 early, although Southwestern would bounce back quickly, scoring 10 runs in 3 innings to ultimately win 10-1, winning their 11th straight contest.
Mercer County's Peyton Boyd would then step in to bat and she would crush a ball deep in the outfield over the wall, giving her the solo home run and putting the Titans up early 1-0. Gwin would then be able to recover and retire the next batter via strikeout (her 2nd of the game) to retire the side. Hines would open the bottom of the frame with an infield single to quickly put a runner on base with no outs. After Hines stole 2nd base to reach scoring position, the batter up at the plate would strike out for Beasley's 1st strikeout of the evening. Gwin then managed to get her first hit of the ball game, a single to left field, to put 2 runners aboard for the home team, with Brooklyn Wolke coming on to pinch run for her. Wolke would then steal 2nd base to put 2 runners into scoring position, with Kylie Dalton then stepping up and driving a ball to right field for the RBI single, tying the game up at 1 a piece (with Raegan Peters coming in to pinch run for her). Peters would steal yet another base for the Lady Warriors following this, although the current player at-bat would fly out to left field for the 2nd out of the half-inning. Brynn Troxell would be the next batter up and she would strike an RBI single in the infield to put Southwestern in front 2-1. Troxell would grab the 4th stolen base for the Lady Warriors in the inning, before Sidney Hansen would strike a 2 RBI single into left field to put the score at 4-1 in favor of the Warriors. That would be all the home team could score, however, as the next batter would fly out to the pitcher to end the 1st inning.
In the second, Marcum would be the lead-off batter for the home team in the bottom of the inning and she would reach base following a walk. It then went back to the top of the order, with Hines again reaching base following an infield single. Raleigh would place a perfect bunt down that allowed her to leg out a single, with the bases being loaded at this point with no outs. Gwin then stepped back in to bat and proceeded to unload the bases, with a massive shot to left field giving her a 3 RBI double, with the Southwestern lead increasing all the way to 7-1. Beasley would then be able to clutch up for the visiting team, making the next 3 batters fly out to retire the side.
In the third, Nelson would be able to start the Southwestern offense up once again following a single to right field. Marcum would be able to lay a great bunt to reach 1st base safely, with a throwing error allowing Nelson to advance to 3rd base. Hines would then get her 3rd hit of the ball game, an RBI single to left field, to increase the Lady Warriors' lead to 8-1. As the next batter was up to bat, a wild pitch would result in 3 stolen bases, including one runner stealing home plate to score the 9th Warrior run of the evening. The batter who was up, Raleigh, would hit a ball far enough to score a run even though she was thrown out, giving herself the sacrifice RBI and putting the Lady Warriors up 10-1. The following batter would fly out due to a great catch in center field, with the 3rd inning coming to a close following this.
The first batter up for Southwestern would be out to begin the bottom of the inning, before Johnson would smack a huge shot to deep left field, good enough for a double. Troxell would then manage to take 1st base following a walk to put 2 runners on with just 1 out. The Titans would then retire the next 2 batters to avoid any more runs coming across and ending the 4th inning.
The first 2 batters up for the Warriors in the bottom of the frame would be able to reach base safely, as Marcum drew a walk and Hines would be able to strike yet another infield single, her speed making it very hard to get her out. A fielder's choice hit into by Raleigh would get the lead runner out at 3rd base. Another walk, this one on Gwin, would load the bases up for the Lady Warriors, before the following batter would fly out, with the throw to 3rd base getting the lead runner out as well for the double play, ending the 5th inning there.
The first batter up for Southwestern in the bottom of the 6th would pop the ball up behind the catcher, with the ball ricocheting off the catcher's glove into the glove of another Titans player, getting the out. Troxell would then be able to get the 1-out single as the throw to get her out was slightly off-track. Abigayle Peters then pinched hit for the Warriors, knocking a single into right field, although the runner at 2nd was thrown out as she was just slightly late with her slide into the base. Nelson then hit the ball into right field for the single, advancing Peters into scoring position, with Hanah Ellis coming in to pinch run for her at this point. This wouldn't matter, however, as the next batter would line out in the infield to end the 6th inning.
The Titans would have one more chance to tie the ball game up in the top of the seventh inning. Gwin just wouldn't allow that to happen, however, as she would throw her 8th and 9th strikeouts of the evening for the first 2 outs, before the final batter would line out straight to 1st base to end the ball game, with the Lady Warriors coming away with their 11th straight victory 10-1 over Mercer County. A special congratulations go out to the Warriors who celebrated their senior night tonight. An absolutely remarkable group to say the least!
Southwestern improves to 20-5 with the victory and have 2 games left in the regular season before they begin post-season play at Wayne County (against either Wayne or McCreary Central) for the 48th District Championship. On Tuesday, the Lady Warriors will host their final home game of the season against the Lady Patriots of Lincoln County (7-14).
