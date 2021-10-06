Lady Warriors claim 10th straight district title

The Southwestern Lady Warriors, looking for their 10th straight District title, had one last game on the Plains for the season, welcoming in the Lady Cardinals of Wayne County, who made it to district finals by beating McCreary Central in their last game. Southwestern had faced their district foes twice before on the season, with each of those games going the way of the Lady Warriors via a shutout (9-0 in the first game, and 6-0 in the second).
However, Wayne did look impressive in their 4-0 victory in the district semi-finals to make it to this game, so while on paper it looked like the Lady Warriors were the better team, anything could have happened in this game to be completely frank. But, Southwestern, in a show of their just overall greatness this year, had one of the more impressive district championship wins in recent memory, winning 10-0 via the mercy rule in the 2nd half of play.
Southwestern was led by 2 hat tricks on the night, one from Carinne Souders, and the other from Kelsey Miller.
When asked about what 10 district titles in a row said about the soccer program, Southwestern girls soccer coach Nick Stringer replied "It says a lot about the program. I coached these girls from the 6th grade up, as well as coaches Courtney Inabnitt and Chelsea Jones (she had a baby this year and is still coming out), and it just says a lot about the program overall."
Stringer also stated, "The girls on the team, especially the juniors and seniors, have had postseason success and bigger things on their mind for a long time. The Juniors and Seniors have been together since middle school, playing in the summer and playing in the spring. It hasn't clicked for them just yet, but we are hopeful that this is the year. We've played really well against our region this year. We'll just hope for a good draw and some good luck and go from there."
I for one believe this team is just getting started as far as trophies go this season.
The offense for the Lady Warriors started early in the game as within the first minute, both Miller and Souders had attempts on the goal, putting tremendous pressure on a solid player in goal for Wayne County (Xaviea West) early. Just a few moments later, in the 3rd minute, Southwestern had their first goal of the game off the foot of Miller from about 5 yards away from the goal, making the score 1-0 just minutes into the game, giving the sense to fans and players alike that this Lady Warriors team was extremely focused.
A few minutes passed before any more scoring occurred, however, some early highlights here included 2 separate shots from Souders that came super close to going in, one in the 4th minute, and one in the 11th minute that was just stopped by the Lady Cards' West. A shot in the 13th minute by Southwestern's Rebekah Clark was saved in a diving stop from West once again. Finally, in the 16th minute of the game, Southwestern had their 2nd goal of the game, as Haylee Flynn had a beautiful shot from about 10 yards out into the left side of the net off of an assist from Miller (who also had 4 assists for the game).
Another shot by Clark in the 17th minute was just stopped by Wayne County's West again (and don't let the amount of goals scored here folks, West is a great goal keeper, which just attests to the greatness of this Lady Warriors squad). A few minutes later (the 19th minute to be exact), Miller had her 2nd goal of the game, as following a cross by Ashlan Cunnagin, she struck the ball into the right side of the goal, making it 3-0 in favor of the home team. Southwestern's Destiny Sadler had 2 shot attempts go wide of the goal in the 25th and 28th minutes, and a shot by key reserve Jadyn Campbell in the 30th minute was just barely saved by the tip of the fingers of West. However, just seconds later, Miller completed her hat trick early, as she had a shot from about 5 yards out into the far right side of the goal off of an assist from Clark, making it 4-0 in favor of the Lady Warriors.
One Lady Warrior, although she may not have scored on the night, stayed aggressive throughout the game, and that was Clark, as in the 31st minute she had a very close attempt on goal that she just shanked wide of the net. You could really say the whole team stayed focused and on top of their game the whole time, however, as all players were constantly battling on defense to keep the ball on their side of the field, while constantly trying to get open for easy shots. Moments later in the 32nd minute, Souders had her first goal of the game, as she hit the back of the net off of a cross pass from Clark, to make the score 5-0 in favor of Southwestern. In the 38th minute, Wayne County's West had 2 incredible back-to-back saves off of shots from Haylee Flynn and Clark, showing her prowess as one of the key senior leaders for the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Warriors kept battling close to the net seconds after though, and then Cunnagin found an opening right next to the goal off of a pass from Miller and put it in the back of the net, increasing the Southwestern lead to 6-0, and that is the score the 2 teams brought into halftime.
After the teams took the field for the second half, it was clear the Lady Warriors were not letting up, eager to get the 10-0 shutout mercy rule victory. Following shot attempts by Souders (42nd and 43rd minute, just over the goal) and Clark (43rd minute, just wide of the goal), Wayne County was called for a foul (appearing to be a handball) inside the box in the 46th minute, allowing Southwestern to attempt a penalty kick, with Souders being the player taking the shot.
After lining up her shot, she struck the ball lightly into the left side of the goal, giving her a 2nd goal on the game and increasing her team's lead to 7-0. A free kick in the 46th minute by Wayne's Savannah Crouch was some of the only positive offense for the Lady Cards on the night. The Lady Warriors then went a period of almost 20 minutes without obtaining a goal, although some highlights here included a shot from Cunnagin in the 49th minute that bounced just off the left crossbar, a fantastic save by Wayne's West in the 51st minute that was almost followed up on by Souders, a shot from Miller in the 54th minute that would have resulted in her 4th goal of the game that she shanked to the right on a wide open look, another shot by Miller in the 56th minute that bounced off the edge of the top right side of the goal, and a shot (one of the only ones of the game for the Lady Cards) from Wayne's Jasmine Davis that was stopped by goal keeper Riley Sumner (a shoutout to both her (2 saves) and Lauren Tyler (1 save) for holding down the goal line for Southwestern, as they have been sharing goal keeping duties recently) in the 58th minute.
The scoring started back up in the 64th minute as, following a pass from Miller for her 3rd assist of the game, Flynn had her 2nd goal of the game (and crazy enough, the first one was assisted by Miller as well), as her strike bounced off the left crossbar and over the goal line, making the score 8-0 in favor of the Lady Warriors. Just a minute later, and Southwestern found the back of the net again, as Souders hit a strike into the upper left side of the net off of the 4th assist of the game from Miller, giving Souders her own hat trick on the night and making the score 9-0 for her team, making them 1 point away at this point to obtaining the mercy rule shutout, and you could easily tell the fans in attendance and players alike were clamoring for it. Just a few minutes later, with the crowd cheering her on as well, Campbell did just that, as she struck the ball, on an assist from Jessalyn Flynn, right next to the goal, and as it struck the back of the net, the players and crowd celebrated as Southwestern officially had obtained the 10-0 shutout that activated the mercy rule, and thus, the 48th District title belonged to the Lady Warriors for the 10th straight year.
The 48th District All-Tournament Team was announced after the game and it is as follows: Hayleeh Martinez and Emma Bryant from McCreary Central; Xaviea West, Kenia Velazquez, and Jacklyn Crabtree from Wayne County; and Rebekah Clark, Carinne Souders, Haley Flynn, and Kelsey Miller from Southwestern. Both Southwestern and Wayne County will represent the 48th district in the upcoming 12th Region Tournament.
