Lady Warriors claim two volleyball wins

The Southwestern High School volleyball team picked up a pair of wins recently. The Lady Warriors downed district foes McCreary Central 3-0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-14) on Thursday, and downed Rockcastle County High School 2-0 ( 25-19, 25-20) on Monday.
In the win over McCreary Central, Southwestern junior Kylee Tucker had 11 kills, two digs and five aces. Freshman Halle Norvell had seven kills, 12 assists, 14 digs and seven aces. Sophomore Payton Acey had five kills and a block. Junior Kamryn Young had four kills, a block, 17 assists, nine digs and a serving ace. Senior Paige Truett had nine digs.
In the Rockcastle County win, Lady Warriors junior Katie Shaw had six kills, two assists, and four digs. Norvell had five kills, two blocks, 10 assists, four digs, and two serving aces. Young had five kills, 10 assists and a dig. Tucker had three kills and two blocks. Acey had three kills and a block.
Southwestern (7-8) travels to Somerset Christian School on Tuesday, and will play in the Kentucky Challenge this weekend
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.