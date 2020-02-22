Lady Warriors close out regular season strong

Southwestern, Mercer County, and Casey County are among the favorites to bring home a 12th Region title next month.
In a meeting between Southwestern and Mercer County last night at the Wigwam, it was the Lady Warriors coming away with a 67-64 statement win.
With 4:11 left to play in the ballgame, a three-pointer from Alexa Smiddy allowed the Lady Warriors to run out to a 61-53 lead over the Lady Titans. Mercer County would not lay down, clawing their way back, cutting the lead down to 62-60 with 1:35 to go.
Southwestern went ahead, 65-62, with 30 seconds left in the game before the Lady Titans lessened the score to a lone point with 8.2 seconds remaining. Free-throws from Kennedy Harris widened the Southwestern lead to 67-64 with 7.1 ticks left.
Mercer County attempted a game-winning three-pointer, but Regi Cundiff blocked the shot to seal the victory for the home-standing Lady Warriors.
The Lady Titans opened the game with a 6-0 lead, but Southwestern roared back with 11 unanswered points, led by a pair of treys from Regi Cundiff and Harris, to grab an 11-6 advantage. After one period, Southwestern led Mercer County by a three-point margin at 11-8.
The lead would change back and forth over the course of the second period until a late run in the frame would widen the Lady Warrior lead to six points at 24-18. At the half, Southwestern held a 30-23 lead over the Lady Titans.
Mercer County outscored the Lady Warriors, 24-19, in the third stanza. After out scoring Southwestern by a five-point margin, Mercer County trailed by two points at 49-47.
A quartet of players scored in double figures for Southwestern. Harris led the way with 17 points, while Kylie Foreman chimed in with 13 points. Cundiff and Smiddy both finished with 10 points each.
Mercer County's Timberlynn Yeast led all scorers with 22 points, while Love Mays scored 19 points and Channing Lewis tallied 16 points.
Southwestern (23-5) will now turn their attention to the postseason, as their next game will be next Thursday, February 27th, at the Wigwam. The Lady Warriors will face the winner of the McCreary Central-Wayne County game in the championship game of the 48th District Girls' Basketball Tournament.
While last night's win over Mercer County was big, Junior Molden and the Lady Warriors have their sights set on winning their second straight regional title. The run for another trip to Rupp Arena begins next week at the Wigwam.
Follow Michael Childers on Twitter -- @MChilders_22.
SOUTHWESTERN 67, MERCER COUNTY 64
MC -- 8 15 24 17 -- 64
SW -- 11 19 19 18 -- 67
MERCER COUNTY: Yeast 22, Mays 19, Lewis 16, Smith 4, Drakeford 3
SOUTHWESTERN: Harris 17, Foreman 13, Cundiff 10, Al. Smiddy 10, Loveless 9, Wood 5, Molden 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.