Lady Warriors close regular season with upset win over Marshall County

The Southwestern Lady Warriors closed their regular season with a victory over the number one ranked team in the state, the Marshall County Lady Marshals, Saturday afternoon at home.
Coming into the game, Southwestern had a record of 15-3 and were on a seven game win streak, and Marshall County was 18-1 with an 18 game win streak. This was each team's final regular season matchup.
"For us to hold a team of the caliber of Marshall County to 39 points is big time for us," said Southwestern head coach Junior Molden. "We want defense to be our identity and it definitely was today. Marshall County came into today's game averaging 57 points a game with a well balanced team and had the state's longest winning streak of 18 games in a row. They are extremely well coached and I really expect them to win their first region if they can stay healthy. For them to go ahead and make the long trip over here to play us after three other teams cancelled on them says a lot about who they are and where they know their program is. It's impossible to schedule games at this point due to Covid fears, so I'm really happy we got this game to see where our team is getting to head into postseason."
The Lady Warriors led by ten heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Marshals opened the period with a 10-0 run to even the score at 36-36.
The run involved an inside bucket by Sophie Galloway, a pair of free throws by Halle Langhi, and back to back three point shots from Layne Pea.
Despite a run by Marshall, Southwestern took control once again and closed the game with a 12-3 run to land a 48-39 victory.
Their run in the fourth featured a three from junior Kaylee Young, a pair of threes from sophomore Ayden Smiddy, and a driving layup and free throw from senior Alexa Smiddy.
In the first period, both defenses were playing extremely well, especially the Lady Warriors who held Marshall to just seven points in the first and outscored them 11-7.
Southwestern had a three from Ayden Smiddy off an assist from Alexa Smiddy, freshman Payton Acey hit a mid range jumper, Al. Smiddy finished an inside bucket after a steal an assist from Young, and Young had a four point play in the first.
For the Lady Marshals in the first period, Langhi hit an inside shot, Jada Driver hit a three, and Cayson Conner hit a mid range shot.
Once again, the Lady Warrior defense was all over Marshall in the second and held them to six points while putting up 14 on the offensive end.
During the second, Young had five, senior Marissa Loveless had two, Acey had two, and Al. Smiddy had five, while the Lady Marshals had inside baskets from Langhi and Conner and a pair of free throws from Langhi. The Lady Warriors led 25-13 heading into halftime.
After the halftime break, Marshall cut the lead to ten by outscoring Southwestern 13-11, and trailed 36-26 heading into the fourth.
Ay. Smiddy nailed a three, Acey scored five, and junior Kylie Foreman had a three point play in third.
On the other side, the Lady Marshals had two from Connor, seven from Langhi, two from Pea, and two from Presley Jezik.
The top performers on the night for the Lady Warriors were Ayden Smiddy and Young. They led their team in scoring with 12 each, and both made impacts on both sides of the ball. Alexa Smiddy also reached double figures with 10.
Langhi was the top performer for Marshall with a game high 15 point performance.
The win gave Southwestern a final regular season record of 16-3 and they will be back in action March 18th, where they will play the winner of Wayne County and McCreary Central for the 48th District Championship at Wayne County High School.
"We were fortunate to get several days to prepare for Marshall and I think it was a strong overall team effort from my Lady Warriors," said coach Molden. "The togetherness of my group is second to none in my mind. We made a pact before this season started to ignore all the outside voices and keep our circle tight. Because of that and the strong work ethic of these young ladies, I truly believe we can do something special here if we stay healthy."
SWHS - 11 - 14 - 11 - 12 - 48
MCHS - 7 - 6 - 13 - 13 - 39
Southwestern - Young 12, Ay. Smiddy 12, Al. Smiddy 10, Acey 9, Foreman 3, Loveless 2.
Marshall Co. - Langhi 15, Connor 9, Pea 8, Driver 3, Galloway 2, Jezik 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.