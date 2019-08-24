Lady Warriors deadlock with South Laurel

LONDON -- Another day, and another stern test.
South Laurel coach Andy Johnson came into the season knowing he was going to field a talented, but young team.
So what did he do?
He challenged his Lady Cardinals early by scheduling one heck of a slate.
The rough and tough schedule has paid off though with South Laurel possessing a 2-2-1 record after fighting back to tie Southwestern on Thursday with a one-all tie.
The Lady Cardinals actually scored three goals in the game, but two were negated because of fouls/penalties.
"Southwestern is a solid team," Johnson said. "A tie is better than a loss. Tonight we scored first, but it was called back. In the second half, we were able to score, and it was a header, and that was fantastic. It also tied the game.
"We actually scored three times tonight, but was only able to get credit for only one of them," he added. "Southwestern is very physical and Nick Stringer does a good job with them. That is a very sound team."
The Lady Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the first half after a goal by Alexis Walden during the 36th minute.
South Laurel managed to tie the contest at one apiece in the second half after freshman Malaya Fields headed the ball into the back of the net during the 54th minute.
Neither team was able to score the remainder of the match.
"It is a good result," Johnson said. "It was called very tight tonight. There were a lot of fouls called tonight. We adjusted to the way it was going to be called, but it really killed the flow of the game.
"We are happy with a tie," he added. "This team is growing up. We are gelling and it's good to see. They're good kids. They back each other up and they want to win."
Southwestern (0-1-1) will host Taylor County on Monday, Aug. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.